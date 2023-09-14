The Daily News-Miner added a community member to its editorial board on Sept. 1, publisher Virginia Farmier announced Wednesday.
“We are pleased to announce Jomo Stewart is our first volunteer to work with the Daily News-Miner existing editorial board for three months."
Managing editor Hank Nuwer said, "He already has contributed solid critiques of editorials during his two weeks at the post.”
Stewart’s longtime involvement in area business and state politics made him an attractive candidate for Farmier to approach about joining the Daily News-Miner editorial board for a three-month stint. Farmier hoped to recruit someone with a known passion for Fairbanks and someone who understood the need to provide accurate local news to the borough.
Jomo Stewart is president and CEO of the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation. He is a graduate of the University of Alaska Fairbanks with a degree in political science. He has served twice in the Alaska Legislature as chief of staff and twice as committee aide. He also served as communications director for the Alaska Gasline Port Authority and, more recently, as the general manager of the Interior Gas Utility, where he negotiated the deal to finance the Interior Energy Project and unite FNG and IGU under community control.
Stewart said he believed the importance of having a healthy and vibrant local newspaper cannot be overstated. “If local government and the public and private commercial sector are the “bones and muscle” of a community, and the citizenry the blood coursing throughout, a local newspaper is part of the sinew that helps bind it all together — informing the public on local events, local history and items of import for today and tomorrow,” he said.
Stewart said that his business experience and community involvement have enabled him to keep up with Fairbanks changes, needs and challenges. He also sees the need for holding government officials accountable.
“Through my long years of service at Fairbanks Economic Development and in the Alaska state Legislature, adding to my studies at the University of Alaska Fairbanks I (like to think I) have a acquired a sound understanding of the historic, cultural and economic forces that have shaped the Fairbanks and Alaska we see today — its challenges, yes, but also the opportunities,” Stewart said in an email. “Those experiences have also taught me the power of partnership and the remarkable our community and state can achieve when we take the time to build a shared vision and apply the shared effort to make it real.”
Farmier herself occasionally delivers speeches to Fairbanks community groups. She stresses that without a local newspaper, communities soon become a “news desert.” In place of hard news, social media posts that may or may not be accurate can never fill that void.
“Social media has its place but, being generally more interested in ‘giving ‘em what they want’ (to gain & hold attention so as to empty their wallet) than educating and informing competent citizens, can never/will never serve as a viable replacement for local newspapers and news organizations — committed, as they are, to providing the fact-based truth and critical analysis residents need” Stewart said in an email. “I’m a big fan, strong supporter and avid reader of our Fairbanks Daily News-Miner and other publications that strive to be ‘papers of record.’”
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner plans to rotate a different person in the community member position on the editorial board throughout the coming year. Current board members include Farmier, advertising director Thomas Gilligan, managing editor Hank Nuwer, Stewart, and publishers emeriti Charles L. Gray and Fuller A. Cowell.
Qualified community members interested in volunteering as future community representatives to the board may contact publisher Virginia Farmier at vfarmier@newsminer.com to let their interest be known.