In the late 1940’s the arrival and building of a gargantuan Bucyrus Monighan dragline at Ester caused quite a stir in Fairbanks. At that time it was one of the world’s largest draglines and it was operating right here in little old Fairbanks. This enormous machine was brought in to assist the Cripple Creek dredging operations by the United States Smelting and Refining & Mining Company, whose Fairbanks operations were managed by the Fairbanks Exploration Company. This article gives a great layman’s description of the dragline and what those operations consisted of. It also gives an enlightening explanation of what you see when you drive south on the Parks Highway and drop down into the “Ester Canyon.”
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, August 24, 1938
CHEECHAKO’S NIGHTMARE ON CRIPPLE CREEK
Land of Oz has nothing on this country! Good God, here they have a thousand-ton monster with a 7’ x 40’ shoes—what size would those be? Please note those dimensions were seven feet wide by forty feet long! At least one could be sure of at last having found something with bigger feet than one’s own.
It has only one arm, but that is 200 feet long, with a grasping, detachable hand weighting 11 tons, which by means of a 3-inch cable she can throw out some 40 feet beyond the end of that arm. Old bull Caesar would turn green with envy to see the swell cloud of dust she raises when she stars pawing the ground with that 11-ton hand.
She is still siesta-ing, but her trainer states that when she is all steamed up with the 1200 H. P. she is able to generate, of which she only needs about 450 H. P., and gets going in her own peculiar propelling, repelling, expelling, revolving, elevating, excavating and what-not manner of travel, it will only take her a couple of days to dig herself a path, a hundred or so feet wide, from where she is on top of the ledge to the bottom of the canyon some 200 feet below.
To go forward she goes backward; that is, she picks up those big flat feet of hers—having all that weight on them it’s not surprising they are flat—slides them back and plants them firmly; then without much apparent effort she raises her body and brings it back into position between her feet. In that manner she does away with danger of headache from the jar she would get if she just hopped all in one piece—besides, the good people of Fairbanks, which is 14 miles away, would think it a recurrence of last year’s earthquake session.
Understand, this is no prehistoric monster; in this country queer things are found above as well as below the ground. Although if this one had a mouth, the mastodon tooth, which is one of the common mementos of the past age, would be just about the right size. The cutting edge of these teeth, which are pretty well worn—this was in pre radio-dentistry age—is usually about 4 ½ inches wide by 9 inches long. However, the prehistoric horse’s hoof, about 2 ½ inches across, would be sure to embarrass her.
What is this—this 1,000-ton mass of iron and steel that would certainly delight the heart of a Japanese war lord IF he didn’t know about freight rates to or from Alaska? They call it a “dragline”—for short probably—but actually it must be a “Bucyrus Monighan”, whatever that is, because that’s what is branded on its side.
Seriously, in mining machinery this dragline is the latest and largest of its particular type in the world. This baby has taken its first steps and very soon will be down to the serious business of earning a “little” money for its owners—they hope.
It will be used to dig the gold bearing gravel from the canyon which has taken four years to build. Four years ago this was all just a nice little hill, with blueberries, birch trees and rabbits growing over it and now it is a vast man-made canyon some 200 feet deep, 200 feet wide and a half mile long.
Placer mining is the process of recovering the free gold from gravel. “Free” means that the gold is mixed with gravel or rock not in it. When it is the rock, is called Lode and it must be mined by the known process called milling, where “ore”, which is brought to the surface and is milled or crushed and the gold extracted. In placer mining the surface must be cleared off down to the gravel and sometimes, as at this particular location, there is as much as a couple of hundred feet of frozen mud, called “muck”, to be washed away before the actual process of obtaining the gold starts.
For four years, 24 hours per day during the season, water from 3-inch nozzles under pressure of from 45 to 100 lbs., has been washing away this frozen muck to build this huge canyon, and now they are ready for the dragline to do its bit.
The dragline will dig the gravel which will be taken a distance of a mile, possibly two, by means of an endless conveyor to where the gold will be separated from the gravel by means of “panning”—on a commercial scale, that is with sluice boxes or riffle tables. However, the principle is the same—the gravel which is lighter, is washed away and the gold stays at the bottom, caught by the riffles, also further urged to stay with quicksilver.
When they are through digging they will have a canyon about three or four times as deep as the hill was high and a mile or so away will be a brand new gravel hill, and it won’t be a mole hill either!
To go back even farther than the Land of Oz, Mohammed could not get the mountain to move, but here in Alaska, they not only move mountains, they dissolve them—or build them—as the gold strikes them.
Note: The last operator of this big dragline was Ansgar Clausen, who was a longtime member of Men’s Igloo No. 4. The old Bucyrus Monighan dragline is still with us today along with the big dredge that it served. They are both sitting near the Ester weigh station as rusting sentinels to Ester’s glittering golden past. This History Nugget has been proudly dredged up for you by Fairbanks Men’s Igloo No. 4 and Fairbanks Women’s Igloo No. 8, of the Pioneers of Alaska, who would like to remind you that History Nuggets are published every Monday to our website at pioneersofalaskafairbanks.org.