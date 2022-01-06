Cushman Street Bridge rehabilitation costs came in higher than expected, according to Jackson Fox, executive director for Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning. “It’s the increased cost in materials,” Fox said. “We are seeing that in all the jobs we put out to bid. It seems to be directly related to supply chains and manufacturing issues.”Fox said the construction bid for the project came in at just under $5.59 million, almost $1.38 million above the programmed amount. Fox said FAST Planning anticipated cost increases.“This project has been in the design phases for years now and we put it out to bid a little over a month and a half ago,” Fox said Wednesday during an interview. The Cushman Bridge Rehabilitation project will include safety improvements for pedestrians and motorists, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. Upgrades will also include structural retrofits, widened sidewalks, repaving and restriping of the roadway and street light upgrades.
“The bridge is nearing 50 years old and needs upgrades structurally and on the surface to improve guard railings,” Fox said. A/C Contractors provided the lowest bid for the project.
To address the price increase, Fox said FAST may have advance funding from its Fiscal Year 2023 budget, which could impact future projects. Fox said FAST Planning has only so much money. “It’s not a large budget for what we do,” Fox said. “I don’t foresee any issue, we just have to find where the funding is coming from.”
According to Fox, 91% of the funding will come from the U.S. Department of Transportation Surface Transportation Program. The state will pay for the remaining 9%, since it’s a state-owned bridge.
The Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning technical committee met Wednesday afternoon and recommended to the policy board to use funding from future programs to fund the budget gap.
During the meeting, Jackson said likely projects that could be impacted would be the Chena Riverwalk project and the Minnie Street Corridor lighting project. Chena Riverwalk has about $1.7 million programmed for Fiscal Year 2023, while Minnie Street has $1 million.
Some committee members favored pushing the Chena Riverwalk timeline out further. Sarah Schacher, a committee member representing Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, said several discussions are still ongoing, including about right-of-way.
Schacher said there have also been some trends, including increased supply costs and contractor availability.” We used to get Lower 48 contractors coming up to these kind of projects and they are now probably busier in their markets,” Schacher said in Wednesday’s meeting.
Committee member Andrew Ackerman, who represents the city of Fairbanks, agrees. Ackerman also noted that FAST Planning could see some benefit from the recently approved Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act bill. “While staying as clear eyed as possible with the likelihood that FAST will get additional funding through the infrastructure bill, we could make more clear decisions in coming months,” Akerman said during Wednesday’s meeting.
Exercises were conducted on whether to replace or rehabilitate Cushman Street Bridge.
“Looking at the costs, it could cost $12 million to replace it. DOT agreed it is a candidate to rehabilitate,” Fox told the News-Miner. “Rehabilitating the bridge will extend its life span by 30 years or more.”
Fox added rehabilitating the bridge would not hinder traffic.
“DOT said they are going to be able to keep one side of the bridge open in the summer,” Fox said.
Overall, the project is expected to take two years.
“Most of the work should be done this summer but would be anticipated to do some carryover work in 2023,” Fox said. “One of the reasons is that when these jobs are awarded the contractor needs to begin ordering supplies.”