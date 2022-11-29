Effie Kokrine students helped harvest the charter school’s first crop Monday, with a few seventh graders sampling the fresh lettuce.
Effie Kokrine students helped harvest the charter school’s first crop Monday, with a few seventh graders sampling the fresh lettuce.
“It’s juicy,” seventh grader Payden Garnier said after plucking a leaf of dragoon lettuce from one of the racks.
Effie Kokrine seventh- and eighth-grade students, with assistance and guidance from the University of Alaska Fairbanks 4-H Cooperative Extension and the Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District, cultivated and grew the plants from October through November.
The first crops will go to Effie Kokrine’s kitchen for salads and other meals that require lettuce, said Carlos Perez, assistant director of nutrition services.
“It’s great to see actual greens grow on site and be used to feed kids for education and nutritional needs at the same time,” Perez said. “It’s nice to see something like this in Fairbanks.”
The lettuce crops are grown in hydroponic trays in a classroom and provided nutrients from a custom-built hydroponic bio-reactor. Up to 252 lettuce heads can be grown in the miniature farm.
Scott Faulkner and Melissa Sikes, natural resource education specialists with the soil and water district, said the system was installed in mid-October.
Students collected boreal soil samples from the forest around Effie Kokrine to power the bioreactor, while chickweed from principal Josh Snow’s front lawn serves as the feed. Once planted, LED lights provide the lighting source for plants.
“Microbes from the boreal forest are assisting the nutrients,” Sikes said.
Sikes said the system allows “anything leafy” to work great, including various herbs.
The current crop largely consists of baby romaine, but a few heads of buttercrunch lettuce and basil are mixed into the three-story vertical farm.
“The message is that schools can raise their own food,” Faulkner said. “This first crop is a monumental thing for the schools.”
Faulkner added the conservation district hopes Effie Kokrine’s garden “will serve as a large-scale pilot model to other schools that students can be involved in and see how it can be built.”
Sikes added several smaller projects conducted since 2017 with other teachers culminated in Effie Kokrine’s version.
“We’ve had teachers who have gone from seed to harvest to pesto party,” Sikes said. “This is all inspired by teachers who said ‘Hey, we would like to grow more food for our schools.”
Sikes added the hydroponic system allows students to harvest the lettuce leaves without taking the whole plant.
“You can keep the plant growing for a long time without having to go through the whole process of planting seeds and harvesting,” Sikes said.
Sikes noted the system can also be developed for the home using materials purchased at local retailers and hardware stores.
Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s AFFECT program and from UAF 4-H Cooperative Extension were used to purchase the system, which was developed by the Silent Springs Future Farmers of America in the Fairbanks/North Pole area.
Sikes said the conservation district plans to conduct other workshops and classes through the AFFECT grant over the winter. In addition to Sikes and Faulkner, Kendra Calhoun and Mara Bacsujlaky are assisting with the project.
Payden, the seventh grader, rated working on the project “a 10 out of a 10.”
“I like that it allows the ability to be gardening the whole year around and not stop for snowfalls,” Payden said.
Payden said he’s been active in the project, down to grounding up the duckweed used in the bioreactor.
Aza Armstrong, another seventh-grader, said the project has been “really, really fun.”
“I’ve liked going out to get the soil samples from the forest ground,” she said.
Snow, Effie Kokrine’s principal, has hopes to expand the project eventually.
“We figured that if the kitchen doesn’t use it all, we could have some student salad days,” Kokrine said. “I’ve told people that I’d like to see some version of this out in the front entryway to get more exposure. We’ll see what evolves from this experiment.”
For more information on the Fairbanks AFFECT program, visit www.affectfarm.com. For more information on FSWCD’s educational agriculture programs, visit www.fairbankssoilwater.org/education-agriculture-classroom.htm.
