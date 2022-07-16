In a small ceremony Thursday, 17 students graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College paramedic academy.
The 11-month program is part of CTC’s overall fire science program, but it is considered a stand-alone segment, according to program coordinator Richie Berndt.
“It’s a part of a very intensive program and the culmination of about two years of training,” Berndt said. “The second year is primarily focused on the paramedic training itself and entails about 1,200 to 1,400 hours of work.”
He added that fire science and paramedic training go hand in hand, and he attempts to get students to go through both, as “it’s becoming the golden ticket for success.”
Students complete their training by doing a 10-week externship with agencies or fire departments in the Lower 48.
“It gives them great experience outside Alaska; it’s very busy, and our students come back very well versed in emergency services,” Berndt said.
Some students go on to work for the organizations they externed with or return to their home state or home agency after completing their program. But the paramedic program’s top benefit locally, garnered through partnerships with local fire departments, is the potential for those agencies to recruit a fully-trained paramedic.
Of 14 students who have job placements, 11 secured or are already employed with local fire departments. Fairbanks Fire Department driver Sam Bratten and firefighter Vincent Cavallero earned their paramedic experience, while four new recruits are being hired straight out of the paramedic program, including Sergio Cuellar, Braden Hoppough, Emma Ison and Leann Reckker — a Fairbanks resident born and raised, who said the program’s location provides a lot of incentives.
“The Fairbanks fire program offers opportunities from University Fire, Steese, Chena Goldstream and North Star fire departments,” Hoppough said. “You’re gaining firefighting and EMT experience while going through the paramedic program.”
Cuellar, born and raised in Anchorage, moved to Fairbanks about three years ago.
“We have a pretty high retention rate this year of students staying in the Interior,” Berndt said. “I’m very happy that a lot of them are staying in the Interior to provide desperately-needed paramedic services to the area.”
Steese Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Learned said the CYC provides an essential backbone for the Interior’s departments.
“Having a paramedic program in the Interior means we don’t have to send people Outside,” Learned said. “I myself, in 1997, got sent to Virginia of all places to get my training. Having a program here allows firefighters to be part of the department and not gone for six to 10 months.”
Learned said one of his paid staff and a volunteer firefighter completed the program this year, an advantage, he said, that didn’t require sending them away for a year.
“It’s more cost effective because they don’t have to move from home if they’re local, and it allows some of them to still be with a department when they’re doing paramedic training.”
City of Fairbanks Fire Chief Scott Raygor has noted the benefits of directly hiring a fully-trained paramedic just out of academy versus having to send a firefighter who needs full paramedic to an outside program.
The city recently approved a hiring bonus program defined as a tuition reimbursement for new paramedic recruits as a way to be more competitive with fire departments and private ambulance companies in the Lower 48. A $5,000 incentive is paid out over five years and would cost the city $40,000 over five years to recruit five new paramedics.
Raygor said members of the current graduating cohort were hired before the council approved the new reimbursement program, but they will benefit from it.
Raygor notes the new program “did not play in their decision to work here.”
Ison, one of the new FFD recruits, said she moved to Fairbanks two years ago. Joining Fairbanks Fire Department, for her, was based in part on the activity.
“Out of all the departments in the borough, this one has the highest call volume and the most action,” Ison said. “I really wanted to go on a lot of ambulance and fire calls.”
Raygor calls the CTC program a great joint partnership with the other departments.
“The paramedic students do internships with the Fairbanks Fire Department during the school year,” Raygor said by email Friday. “During that time they get experience and practice working on emergency calls. In return it is like a job interview for the fire department as we get to see how they work and perform.”
Learned, Steese’s chief, added the value of the program is the potential immediate opportunity to recruit locally.
“We have a tremendous need for firefighters and paramedics,” Learned said. “Pretty much every department in the Interior is looking for employees, whether it’s the City, Fort Wainwright’s fire department or University, so having trained people here in town works. “