Once the election results sink in, Crystal Tidwell plans to take time to breathe after the canvasing board completed the final absentee and question ballots Tuesday at the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly chambers.
Tidwell said the room was “full of high anxiety” while several candidates waited with friends and family.
Municipal clerks and canvassers spent nearly two hours processing the ballots, with a whirring sound of the ballot counter processing hundreds of ballots.
When counting for the question and absentee ballots were completed, the clerks encountered some technical difficulties in both printing and posting the updates.
Borough Clerk April Trickey told waiting crowd that something like that hadn’t been completed. Clerks instead began to call out final results. Candidates soon after crowed the table to look at results on computer monitors.
Tidwell won the election for Fairbanks City Council Seat D over incumbent Aaron Gibson. The council seat was one of two very close margins, with Gibson ahead by 14 votes. By the end of Tuesday’s count, Tidwell pulled ahead by 25 votes.
“It was a tough race, but I think we did were really friendly with each other,” Tidwell said.
Tidwell said her plans after she’s sworn in will be “to take in all the information” about the city.
Gibson, who was also in the room, said he was disappointed with the results “but will continue to fight for lower property taxes.”
“I wish Crystal the best,” Gibson said.
In Council Seat C, candidate Sue Sprinkle maintained her lead over challengers Richard Croteau and Sean MacDonald. Sprinkle earned 152 extra votes, Croteau an extra 111 and MacDonald an extra 53.
Sprinkle, who earned a total of 1,435 votes, finished over over Croteau’s 1,254 vote. MacDonald finshed with a combined 589 votes.
For city mayor, David Pruhs easily kept his large lead over Councilmember Valerie Therrien. Pruhs finished the election with a total of 1964 votes to Therrien’s 1,502.
Pruhs had a 432-vote lead over Therrien following the Oct. 4 election. At Tuesday’s count, Therrien netted an extra 164 votes, while Pruhs earned 194 extra votes.
Another close race was between Brandy Harty and Les Nichols for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District school board Seat C. Harty had a 20-vote lead over Nichols following the Oct. 4 election, Harty earned 594 absentee votes to Nichols 326, increasing to a 287 vote.
“I am overwhelmed,” Harty said after getting the results. “I hadn’t allowed myself to feel anything yet, so it’s all coming out now. I’m thankful and grateful. I’m really excited to serve my community.”
She said Nichols ran a good race and “was very knowledgeable.”
“I think we pushed each other to be better people,” Harty said.
Harty said she plans to get up to speed on the district’s superintendent search and brush up on the major issues.
“We have a superintendent to hire, which is a huge thing though something I’ve never done,” Harty said. “We have contracts to negotiate with our teachers and support staff and hopefully secure fair ones.
Melissa Burnett, in Seat D, maintained her lead over Kaneisha Radgosky, though absentee votes favored Radgosky.
Burnett earned a total of 7,429 votes, including the 547 absentee and question ballots, while Radgosky finishes with 6,667 total votes, including 758 absentee and question ballots.
Little changed in the borough assembly elections for Seats B and I. In Seat B, Brett Rotermund his lead over Kuba Grzeda, finishing with a 500-vote lead. Grezda had earned 784 absentee/question ballots to Rotermund’s 538, but Rotermund already had a huge lead in the race.
For Seat I, Barbara Haney kept an 85-vote lead over Liz Reeves-Ramos, despite absentee ballots favoring Reeves-Ramos. Haney earned 526 absentee votes (for a total of 7051 votes) while Reeves-Ramos had a 777 in her favor (for a total 6,966 votes).
Mindy O’Neall, in Assembly Seat C, ran uncontested. O’Neall had 715 absentee ballots on top of her 9,054 votes cast in the Oct. 4 election.
In North Pole’s city council election, both Jeff Jacobson and Chandra Clack ran for two open seats. Both will be seated A total of 15 absentee ballots were cast, 10 for Jacobson and five for Clack.