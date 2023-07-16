Fairbanks residents celebrated the 121st anniversary of the discovery of gold in the Interior at the 2023 Golden Days.

“What I love about Golden Days is it is a community event and all sorts of different groups and organizations participate, show their visibility, and represent their interests,” Jeremy Johnson, Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, said.

