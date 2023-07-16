Fairbanks residents celebrated the 121st anniversary of the discovery of gold in the Interior at the 2023 Golden Days.
“What I love about Golden Days is it is a community event and all sorts of different groups and organizations participate, show their visibility, and represent their interests,” Jeremy Johnson, Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, said.
The theme for this years Golden Days was “You’re So Golden,” inspired by Harry Styles’ 2019 song Golden.
Italian immigrant Felix Pedro discovered gold northeast of Fairbanks on about July 22, 1902.
A Fairbanks Police Department cruiser led the parade with occasional sirens, followed by Kinross Fort Knox.
“Happy Golden Days,” the members of Pioneer Igloo #4 shouted to the crowd.
Chants for the University of Alaska Fairbanks were heard throughout downtown for the longest entry in the parade and the best noncommercial entry. The Nanook, the UAF mascot, even made an appearance among the 100 participants. The entry included the UAF fire department, a 70s themed float, a Geophysical Institute rocket and drone, the UAF police department’s explosives K-9, Officer Yogi, and a 4-H truck.
Riders from Far North BMX handed out fliers, popped wheelies and gave high fives as they paraded through downtown.
Hoodoo Brewing Co. won the best commercial float category. Riders on the float clinked steins and sat at a table while wearing dirndl and lederhosen.
The Eclipse Soccer Club demonstrated their dribbling and juggling skills. The Hungry Robot even towed a wood fired oven.
Walden Madden Real Estate won the parade competition with its gold rush-themed float. “We tried to make it look as much like a gold mine with a mountain, sluice box, and big gold nuggets,” Taylor Eastman said. “I told everyone to wear their best prospector outfit,” she said.
Military vehicles from Fort Wainwright, Eielson Air Force Base and the Army National Guard drove the route and honked their horns — some onlookers cheered while others covered their ears at the noise.
Nancy Clayton drove a 1925 Ford Model T, the longest entry in the Golden Days parade and the oldest unrestored vehicle in Alaska. Clayton said her late father, George Clayton, said it’s held together by rust.
Alaska Universal Productions, an event service company, and Golden Heart Performing Arts, an aerial and acrobatic arts studio, joined to create a mermaid-themed float on a 36-foot trailer. Teal Belz, owner and creative director of Golden Heart Performing Arts, said they love mermaids and some of their maneuvers are called mermaids. Three coaches did acrobatics while wearing mermaid tails and three assistant coaches sat in an inflatable clam shell.
Aurora Animal Hospital won the best pets and livestock category by parading ten dogs between the ages of two and 10 years old through Fairbanks. Barb Cole said they have a new building on College Road and a new name.
The PFLAG Fairbanks chapter proudly displayed a rainbow themed float and a 30-foot long rainbow flag. Pete Pinney said the local chapter of PFLAG supports social justice for LGBTQ+ people and allies wherever they are in their journey.
The Farthest North Girl Scout Council won the best youth entry. Debra Babcock-Pate said that the girls included signs of what they want to be when they grow up and information about women in Fairbanks that were Girl Scouts alongside a float carrying tents, kayaks, and girl scouts of all ages.
The best political float went to Humphrey for School Board.
The Fairbanks Community Band won the category for the best marching entry.
Over 70 food trucks and vendors parked on First Avenue between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday.
A “Kids Korner” in the courthouse parking lot included an inflatable obstacle course and slides, face painting, balloon animals, and lumberjack toss.
Spectators gathered on bridges and in the Golden Heart Plaza Saturday afternoon and watched as 8,000 rubber duckies raced on the Chena River from Wendell Street bridge to Cushman Street bridge. Kids sang along and hummed on kazoos to Sesame Street’s rubber duckie song. Prizes are awarded to the first 40 ducks and will be announced Tuesday.
