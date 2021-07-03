July sun and a cheerful, patriotic spirit shined on the crowd attending Saturday's Fairbanks Independence Day Parade — the first one in at least 50 years.
“I'm glad that we have an Independence Day celebration,” parade-goer Beverly Barstow said. “It's been a while so this is exciting, and it’s nice that Fairbanks is showing up.”
The brightly-colored procession of retro cars, military vehicles and even school buses adorned with posters, ribbons and balloons gathered near the Carlson Center at 10 a.m. In about an hour and a half, the crowd slowly traveled downtown, passing a constant line of spectators, all while waving flags, sharing treats, and exchanging smiles and handshakes with the crowd.
Barstow said that everyone seemed patriotic and happy to be there.
“We are just thankful for this great nation,” she said.
Kevin McKinley said the parade and the holiday reminds Americans that it’s important “to recognize our nation's independence,” and “how we got here.”
“Fourth of July is just a good time to celebrate American Independence Day — and to reflect back on why we celebrate it,” he said.
McKinley, who is running for a seat on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, said he was also happy to have a chance to talk to the voters.
“It's a great time to meet people and say hello to them,” he said.
Local officials in the parade included Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, who walked the route while passing out candy, and state Rep. Bart LeBon, who cruised by on a motorcycle.
Participant Andie Rice, of North Pole, had a constant smile on her face as she rode her decorated bicycle bearing the sign "In God We Trust" up and down the parade route.
“It’s a Fourth of July parade, and we’re out celebrating our freedom and our independence from tyranny and oppression," she said, grinning the entire time.
The parade had 27 registered attendees, but they brought twice as many cars, organizer Christine Robbins said.
“Vernon Nash is an antique car club, and they had like five vehicles,” she said.
Robbins walked the whole route of the parade and said she was happy with the turnout.
“I am so excited, I couldn't have been happier!” she said. “The community came out much more than I expected. It was absolutely fantastic.”
Next year, she said she envisions an even bigger celebration.
“I know when the word gets out, everyone's gonna want to be here and be a part of it,” she said. “Because it was just amazing — just the feeling, just going the whole route.”
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.
Gary Black contributed to this report.