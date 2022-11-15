Crisis Now, a state-funded office for the city of Fairbanks, has been facilitating monthly meetings and educational sessions with service providers on a monthly basis to tackle mental and behavioral health needs.
The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority established the Crisis Now model as a collaborative and comprehensive approach to behavioral health crisis mitigation, according to Fairbanks Crisis Now Coordinator Brenda McFarlane. The program, which was established in Fairbanks last year, connects people with the most appropriate resources from the onset of the crisis through their recovery and follow-up care.
A Thursday meeting delved into a brainstorming session on what the Fairbanks area had — and more importantly what it needed. A common takeaway is the need for a central treatment facility.
“That’s a place where police, fire and mobile crisis teams can drop people off, and that entity would then be able to take that person through whatever processes they need for stabilization and referrals for longer-term care,” McFarlane said Monday.
The city currently only has one stabilization center through Refine in downtown Fairbanks. Refine opened its doors in February, and it serves as a voluntary walk-in 23-hour crisis facility.
McFarlane said having Refine in downtown “has been amazing, and we love that it exists.”
Fairbanks currently lacks a center “that can take involuntary individuals.” Providence Alaska Mental Health Center in Anchorage is in the process of standing something up in 2023. McFarlane said the effort is thanks in part to a law Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed in July that changes how law enforcement can handle people with behavioral health crises by committing them to an involuntary 23-hour, 59-minute hold at a stabilization unit.
The Alaska Mental Health Trust also provided $8 million to Providence Alaska to stand it up.
Other common themes include a lack of common transportation to take people to and from appointments, services or for treatment. Some solutions, she said, have limits on how they can transport.
“We were talking with peer transport specialists about if there can be this shuttle system that can transport people,” McFarlane said, adding it’s only a concept at the moment.
Thursday’s brainstorming session focused on available services as well.
“In some ways, we have so much available, such as same day assessments, whereas before people would have to wait for treatment,” McFarlane said. She listed True North Recovery, Fairbanks Native Association (for Alaska Natives), and Alaska Behavioral Health among those providing assessments.
“We’ve come a long way,” McFarlane said. “Eight years ago when I started working in this field, the only way we could get a behavioral health appointment was through hospitalization or incarceration.”
Other resources in the community, she said, include Bread Line, Fairbanks Rescue Mission, Interior Center for Nonviolent Living, Tanana Chiefs Conference, local youth shelters and local clinics.
“There is more crisis care now than ever before, which is awesome for Fairbanks,” McFarlane said.
She added there’s no one element that can identify increased need for mental health. But isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, on top of Alaska’s short days during its long winters and alcohol abuse in the state’s rural areas “can create an explosive component for mental health.”
The mobile crisis teams, funded by the Alaska Mental Health Trust, provide some critical services, McFarlane said.
Launched as a 24/7 behavioral health service in November 2021, the crisis teams respond to 988 or 911 calls to deliver care to people in crisis and have helped take pressure off an understaffed Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center.
Mobile crisis teams include a licensed behavioral health clinician from Alaska Behavioral Health and a certified peer support specialist from True North Recovery, who assess the person in crisis and the situation, help the person resolve the crisis on location and connect the person to other resources.
“Maybe they can refer a person to an agency they are more comfortable with,” McFarlane said.
Most data collected by individuals is self-reported, so as not to overwhelm someone with forms or paperwork.
“It’s just straight into mental health assessment and evaluation,” McFarlane said.
Crisis calls can range from response to a “safe site” like a clinic or hospital to places where law enforcement might be necessary or on standby.
The team also provides a voluntary follow-up within 48 hours of an incident. McFarlane stressed it’s about allowing most people a choice.
“About 50% of people don’t want a follow-up, but that’s okay,” McFarlane said. “If we were able to help them in that crisis, we wouldn’t have to follow up with them.”
She added it’s more appropriate system than a “lights and sirens or ambulance” that “would overwhelm or escalate situations for a lot of individuals.”
When it launched, mobile crisis teams averaged 50 calls a month. Now, call volumes range between 60 and 70 calls a month. Crisis Now publishes monthly summaries, though they’re behind by a few months.
“About 85% of the time, they’re able to resolve a call without going to the hospital,” McFarlane said.