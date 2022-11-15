Crisis Now

A Fairbanks program called Crisis Now launched Oct. 4. The program seeks to respond to people experiencing a psychiatric crisis by sending out a mobile intervention team.

Crisis Now, a state-funded office for the city of Fairbanks, has been facilitating monthly meetings and educational sessions with service providers on a monthly basis to tackle mental and behavioral health needs.

The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority established the Crisis Now model as a collaborative and comprehensive approach to behavioral health crisis mitigation, according to Fairbanks Crisis Now Coordinator Brenda McFarlane. The program, which was established in Fairbanks last year, connects people with the most appropriate resources from the onset of the crisis through their recovery and follow-up care.

