The Two Rivers Pleasant Valley Community Association rewarded two people for providing information leading to the arrest of the person charged in connection with the arsons in Two Rivers and Pleasant Valley in 2021.
Jamison Gallion, who was 17 at the time, set fire to homes and businesses in the rural communities of Two Rivers and Pleasant Valley.
Between May 11 and Aug. 23, 2021, Gallion set fire to the Pleasant Valley Thrift Store, the Two Rivers Community Association Building, the Grange Hall Community Center, Wagon’s North Trading Post, the historic Two Rivers Lodge and several residences on Chena Hot Springs Road.
Alaska State Troopers arrested Gallion on Aug. 27, 2021 on charges of arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and terroristic threatening. Gallion pleaded guilty to some of the charges last summer and Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle sentenced him to 37 years in prison with 13 suspended and 10 years of probation on Feb. 2.
Community members created the Crime Stopper Reward in the summer of 2021 to reward any person who provided information leading to the arrest and the conviction of the person responsible for the fires.
Over 20 Two Rivers Pleasant Valley residents gathered on Saturday afternoon to present the award.
“Hard times make us better people,” Wayne Shea, pastor of the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, said to the group.
Captain Eric Spitzer recounted how a federal agency was upset that he characterized the arsonist as a domestic terrorist. Spitzer said Gallion created infighting and suspicion among community residents.
The TRPVCA awarded Lily Frick and Matthew “Mack” Lebeau with $12,091 each.
Frick reported to troopers and fire marshals on Aug. 24, 2021 that she suspected Gallion was the serial arsonist. Frick said that she went to West Valley High School at the time and knew of Gallion through mutual friends. She had been at a bonfire celebrating graduating seniors that summer where Gallion poured gas on the fire and had a gun.
She also reported that she heard that Gallion was obsessed with reading news coverage of the arsons while he was out of town and, coincidentally, there were no fires while he was traveling.
Frick is a student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and is transferring to Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. She said she plans to use the reward money to pay for her dorm room.
Lebeau wore a “Two Rivers Strong” shirt and wiped tears from his face at Spitzer presented him with the reward.
Lebeau travelled to Two Rivers from his Phoenix, Arizona home. One of the homes Gallion burned down belonged to Lebeau’s mother, Ginger McKee, and her husband Don.
“He tried to kill my mom and burned down my childhood home,” Lebeau said.
Lebeau and Don McKee rushed to the fire at 3838 Chena Hot Spring Road around 1 a.m. in August, 2021. Gallion was already on the scene and Lebeau spoke with him for about 10 minutes.
A week later, Lebeau reported to troopers that he found the conversation to be suspicious and had captured their interaction on video.
“There was something not right about him,” Lebeau said.
At the scene of the fire, Gallion told Lebeau that he was on his way to work and had arrived within 10 minutes of the fire starting. Lebeau said he wondered how Gallion knew when the fire had started.
When Labeau speculated about how and why the fire was started, Gallion said that he thought the arsonist started the fires with gas and he must have done it “for the thrill of it,” or “to hurt people,” Lebeau recounted.
“We are eternally grateful for what you did,” residents told Lebeau during the ceremony.
While the community is still healing and rebuilding, Gallion’s terroristic acts come to a close, Shea said.
