DENALI PARK — A crashed aircraft has been located in a narrow ravine in Denali National Park’s southwest preserve. The plane, a Piper PA-18 crashed on Wednesday near Skwentna, according to the NTSB Alaska office.
Denali National Park and Preserve officials were informed by the Alaska Air National Guard Rescue Coordination Center (AKRCC) that they initiated a search for an overdue aircraft in the park’s southwest preserve. Using coordinates from a the overdue pilot’s Personal Locator Beacon, the RCC launched an initial search late Thursday night, Aug. 9. That flight turned around due to weather.
Thursday morning, RCC launched a second rescue flight to the search zone. Military personnel located the aircraft wreckage in a narrow ravine in the park’s southwest preserve. The search crew was unable to land at the accident site due to the steep terrain, but they determined there were likely no survivors.
Coordinating with investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Denali National Park and Preserve rangers will fly to the site Friday afternoon to continue the investigation.
The identity of the pilot has not been released, and it remains uncertain whether a passenger was onboard the aircraft at the time of the accident.
This will be updated later with additional information as it develops.
