DENALI PARK — A crashed aircraft has been located in a narrow ravine in Denali National Park’s southwest preserve. The plane, a Piper PA-18 crashed on Wednesday near Skwentna, according to the NTSB Alaska office.

Denali National Park and Preserve officials were informed by the Alaska Air National Guard Rescue Coordination Center (AKRCC) that they initiated a search for an overdue aircraft in the park’s southwest preserve. Using coordinates from a the overdue pilot’s Personal Locator Beacon, the RCC launched an initial search late Thursday night, Aug. 9. That flight turned around due to weather.

