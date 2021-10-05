U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessica Hooker, a 354th Healthcare Operations Squadron allergy immunizations technician, administers a Covid-19 vaccine on Eielson Air Force Base on March 17. U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong
Defense Department employees are under orders to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by Nov. 8, according to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the two-shot series.
Those getting the Moderna shot will have to get the first dose by Oct. 11. People receiving the Pfizer vaccine must get the first shot by Oct. 18. The second dose for either vaccine would need to be by Nov. 8.
The Johnson & Johnson shot is a single dose that would need to be given before Nov. 8.
Defense Department civilian employees can receive the shots at any military vaccination site. Fully vaccinated personnel will need to provide proof of vaccine to verify their status.
U.S. military troops are under orders to get vaccinated and face looming deadlines to get it done.
• Active duty soldiers have until Dec. 15 to become fully vaccinated. Reserve and National Guard units have until June 30, 2022, the Army announced.
• Active-duty members of the Air Force and Space Force guardians must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Nov. 2.
• Air Force reservists and National Guard troops have until Dec. 2.
• Active-duty sailors and Marines must get the vaccine by Nov. 28 and reservists by Dec. 28.