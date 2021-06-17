Fairbanks city officials are considering using $4.03 million in Covid funds on city needs and distributing $1.5 million to the community.
The city was awarded $5.55 million as a Covid-19 stimulus package called the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Half of the money was received Monday and another half will be awarded next year. The City Council Finance Committee met on Tuesday to discuss how to use the funds and so far agreed to spend the bulk of the sum on such needs as maintenance of buildings, new infrastructure, cyber security, health services, environmental remediation, as well as police and fire services.
“This is a very rare opportunity for us to get ahead of capital needs,” finance committee member Jerry Cleworth said.
American Rescue Plan Act is a federal grant meant to support Covid-19 response efforts through replacing lost public sector revenue, helping economic recovery, addressing public health and economic challenges, as well as paying for essential workers and broadband infrastructure.
The city can retain only as much as was lost in revenue last year, which is $4.03 million for Fairbanks, Margarita Bell, the city’s chief financial officer, said during the meeting.
“From what I’m understanding is we are looking at $4.03 million for the city to retain, and we would disperse 1.5 million,” Bell said.
The idea to retain the majority of the funds comes from the notion that individuals in the Fairbanks community are covered with additional funds through the American Rescue Plan, and businesses were awarded Covid-19 relief funds in 2020.
“I still think there’s businesses that are hurting,” Fairbanks City Mayor Jim Matherly said. “But we gave so much out last year that it’s created a really good lifeline for those folks.”
Cleworth agreed that “the city did a tremendous job last year,” supporting businesses with Personal Protective Equipment loans and money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act. He added that the second batch of CARES money didn’t go out that quickly which might mean that the businesses suffered less by then and might be in an even better state now.
“I predict a soft demand for the $1.5 million,” Cleworth said.
If the city decides to distribute the funds to local businesses, they want to use the same structure as in the past but with slightly different criteria, Bell said. Businesses would need to apply for funds online, but if last year the money was awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, this time around, the city wants to award the money according to the revenue losses.
City officials plan to come back to the discussion on how to disperse the $1.5 million, but members voiced a few more ideas.
“I think some of this should go to the community,” Councilmember Shoshana Kun said. “But it’s of importance that we do consider our visitor industry as well because they are one of our major funding sources.”
Councilmember June Rogers agreed that the tourism and hospitality field needs support since it “took one of the biggest hits in the state, not just Fairbanks.”
In the light of national cyber attacks, councilmember Valerie Therrien suggested using some of the funds on strengthening the city’s cyber security. She also brought up long-standing Fairbanks projects.
“If we need some engineering with regard to the Polaris building, we should use some of the money for that,” she said.
The funds can’t be put aside for savings; the city has to spend them and report to the U.S. Treasury on how they spent them, Bell said.
For a further discussion on spending the funds, the Finance Committee will meet next Tuesday at 7 a.m. After that, the City Council will make a final decision at one of the upcoming Monday meetings.
