The state of Alaska reported 1,494 new Covid-19 cases between Sept. 7 and Sept. 13, according to an Alaska Department of Health update released Wednesday. The numbers are up by nearly 100 from the previous weekly update, reported at 1,391 cases.
Of these cases, 950 were residential cases, including 52 in Fairbanks and 17 in North Pole.
Nonresident cases included 24 in Fairbanks considered under investigation and 41 in the Denali Borough, most connected to tourists.
Another 26 Covid-19 related deaths were reported, as well, spanning between January and August. Three deaths were in Fairbanks, including two men in their 70s and a woman in her 80s.
Statewide, 66 patients diagnosed with Covid are currently hospitalized, but none are on ventilators.
The Department of Health noted that 68.1% of all Alaskans 6 months or older have received their first vaccination against the virus, and 56.9% have received a completed primary vaccine series; just over 28% of Alaskans 5 years or older have received their first booster shot.
At 23.4%, booster shot rates in the Fairbanks-North Star Borough are below the state average, while primary vaccination series rate hovers at 48.6% for all ages.
Immunization clinic today
The Fairbanks Public Health Center will be holding a vaccine clinic today from 3-6 p.m. at the North Pole Fire Department, 110 Lewis St. The clinic includes all childhood vaccines and Covid-19 vaccines for those 6 months and older (booster shots for those 5 years or older).
Parents should bring their child’s shot records. Masks are required for those 2 years or older.
According to the Public Health Office, no one will be turned away for inability to pay, and a sliding fee scale can be applied.