A health worker prepares a syringe with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Alaska is seeing an increase in Covid cases largely due to more easily spread variants.

The state of Alaska reported 1,494 new Covid-19 cases between Sept. 7 and Sept. 13, according to an Alaska Department of Health update released Wednesday. The numbers are up by nearly 100 from the previous weekly update, reported at 1,391 cases.

Of these cases, 950 were residential cases, including 52 in Fairbanks and 17 in North Pole.