For the first time in several weeks, Covid-19 cases declined in Alaska over the past week.
The Alaska Department of Health reported 2,553 new cases between Aug. 3 and 9. Hospitalizations also dropped, but the state reported 21 new Covid-related deaths from a recent death certificate review.
Of the newly reported cases, 1,867 were among residents, including nearly 200 in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. There were 686 cases in non-residents, most of whom were tourists, who tested positive for the virus in Alaska. Thirty-four of these people tested positive in Fairbanks, and 42 in Denali National Park. Additionally, roughly half of the non-resident cases — 330 — occurred at sea, nearly all of these tourists were cruise ship passengers.
Although cases are dropping, Alaska has the second-highest seven-day case rate in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hospitalizations also declined last week. As of Wednesday, 65 people were hospitalized with the virus, one of whom was on a ventilator. This is a decline from last week, when there were 74 Covid patients. The current hospitalization rate is 5%, which is approximately 1% lower than last week.
The biggest update is that the Department of Health reported new deaths, as the result of a death certificate review.
The state announced 20 Covid-related deaths that occurred over the summer — between May and July — as well as an additional death from February. Two of the deaths were of Fairbanks residents: a man in his 70s and another man 80 or older.
The vast majority of Alaskans who succumbed to Covid were 60 or older, but two deaths occurred in people in their 50s and 30s.
According to the Department of Health, 67.6% of Alaskans ages 6 months and older have received at least once dose of the Covid vaccine, and 27.9% of theses have received at least one booster dose. Only people aged five and up are eligible for boosters at this time.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough continues to have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state; just 23.1% of FNSB residents have received a booster shot.
CDC updates Covid recommendations
The CDC on Thursday relaxed several of its Covid community and guidelines. Now, people who were exposed to the virus–regardless of vaccination status–do not need to quarantine. However, the CDC does recommend that people mask for 10 days and take a test 5 days after exposure.
Those who do contract Covid should quarantine for at least five days.
The CDC’s masking guidelines have not changed: People should still mask indoors in areas with high rates of Covid transmission.
