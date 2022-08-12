Covid-19 vaccine on Eielson Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessica Hooker, a 354th Healthcare Operations Squadron allergy immunizations technician, administers a Covid-19 vaccine on Eielson Air Force Base on March 17. U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong

 Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tam

For the first time in several weeks, Covid-19 cases declined in Alaska over the past week.

The Alaska Department of Health reported 2,553 new cases between Aug. 3 and 9. Hospitalizations also dropped, but the state reported 21 new Covid-related deaths from a recent death certificate review.

Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.

Tags