Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered America’s troops Wednesday to get the coronavirus shot immediately, a Pentagon policy that will affect more than 800,000 unvaccinated service members nationwide.
In an Aug. 25 memo to Pentagon and military leaders, Austin said the vaccine is “mission-critical.” Less than 60 percent of America's force is fully vaccinated.
“To defend this nation, we need a healthy and ready force,” Austin wrote. He urged “ambitious timelines” for implementing the order and asked military leadership to report on the progress.
“I have determined that mandatory vaccination against coronavirus disease is necessary to protect the force and defend the American people,” Austin wrote, noting support from President Joe Biden.
Impacted are all unvaccinated armed forces members on active duty or in the ready reserve, including the National Guard. Unvaccinated service members previously infected by Covid-19 must still receive the shot.
Austin expects military leaders to fulfill his order in weeks, not months, according to media reports.
"The Department of Defense requires many vaccines for its service members and implements these mass vaccination requirements frequently. We will be able to quickly put shots in arms," said U.S. Army Alaska media relations chief John Pennell.
List of required vaccinations
The defense secretary announced in early August that the vaccine would be mandatory for Alaska's active service members by Sept. 15, under a new Pentagon order to inoculate all American troops.
The shot was added to the list of required vaccinations for the nation’s service members.
Austin had said the new vaccine mandate could go into effect sooner if rising infection rates impacted military readiness or when one of the available inoculations was fully authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.
“I will not hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the president if l feel the need to do so,” Austin said. “To defend this nation, we need a healthy and ready force.”
Eielson: ‘Medical team standing by’
Covid-19 shots have been available at Eielson Air Force Base to troops and their families since December 2020, said Sgt. Parker Dubois, media relations non-commissioned officer-in-charge.
Base personnel can make appointments or walk in for the vaccine. Eielson vaccine information is available on the base website, www.eielson.af.mil.
In response to a question on how many active service members at Eielson are unvaccinated, DuBois said: “As of Aug. 24, more than 67% of Air Force active-duty troops have been fully vaccinated, and more than 76% of active-duty troops have received at least one dose.”
“Our medical team has been standing by to administer the vaccine to any service members, their eligible family members and Department of Defense civilians since first receiving the vaccine in December 2020,” Dubois said.
“The medical group has plans ready to execute to meet the intent of the mandate,” Dubois added.
Fort Wainwright: Appointments booked online
Vaccines have been available at U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright, for soldiers since March and their families since April, said Eve A. Baker, public affairs specialist for USAG Alaska, at Fort Wainwright.
Vaccines are available to all beneficiaries, and appointments can be booked online at informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX.
Soldiers may still schedule vaccinations through Bassett Army Community Hospital.
Baker declined to comment on the number of unvaccinated service members at Fort Wainwright. “As a force protection measure, we cannot discuss specific numbers,” Baker said.
The vaccine mandate does not extend to contractors or civilian personnel. “At this time only active duty and National Guard personnel are mandated to receive the approved Pfizer vaccine,” Baker said.
‘Deadliest week to date’
The Military Times reported that U.S. forces experienced the “deadliest week to date” since the pandemic started. Four service members died of Covid-19 complications between Aug. 13 and 15.
The Defense Department’s accelerated vaccine mandate follows FDA approval of the Pfizer shot on Monday. It is the first commercially available vaccine in the U.S. to receive final authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.
Vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are administered under emergency-use conditions, with full FDA approval pending.
In December 2020, the Pfizer vaccine, a course of two shots, was the first to receive emergency use authorization. The shot moved from development to full approval in less than 18 months. On average, vaccination approval takes about 10-12 years.
The Pfizer shot will be designated for unvaccinated service members. Troops who already received another brand are considered fully vaccinated.
"The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the Covid-19 pandemic," said FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. "The public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product."