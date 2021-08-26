University of Alaska Fairbanks will require all students living in congregate housing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Chancellor Dan White made the announcement in a letter emailed to the campus community the day after fall classes started Monday. He estimated that more than 80% of student residents already are vaccinated.
“Our goal is to provide access to education. We are working through the pandemic and adjusting as we go,” White said Wednesday in a phone interview with the News-Miner. “Particularly with the uptick in the Delta variant, we are responsive and want to ensure that the UAF community has the measures in place to enable this, which is our goal.”
FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine and changing conditions in the number of people diagnosed with the virus were factors in the decision. The Pfizer vaccine will be available at a pop-up vaccination clinic Sept. 9 at the Akasofu Building.
UAF already held two pop-up clinics last week and has plans for more. The pop-up clinics are open to students, employees and the public. Students also can make a shot appointment at student health services.
“There will be plenty of time afforded to students in residence to either submit their vaccination record, get vaccinated or obtain a waiver,” White said in the open letter to the campus community. “We hope that because the overwhelming majority of students are already vaccinated, this step will cause minimal disruption to our students,” White wrote.
October deadline for students
The deadline for student residents to be vaccinated or have an exemption in place is Oct. 29. Students can apply for exemptions for medical or religious reasons.
There are nearly 800 students in single student housing, which refers to congregate housing at UAF. The vaccination requirement does not apply to students and their families in on-campus family housing, such as Hess Village.
Free testing and contact tracing
Students can get tested for free at the UAF Student Health and Counseling Center, which also offers the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine.
UAF has a contact tracing team to help identify and inform people who may have been exposed to the virus. All health information is confidential.
UAF joins University of Alaska’s two other institutions, in Anchorage and the Southeast, to require students in congregate housing to have the Covid-19 vaccine.
The shot continues to be strongly encouraged but voluntary for UA faculty and staff as well as students who live off campus. The vaccine mandate does not extend to Residence Life or dining employees.
“There are currently no blanket vaccination requirements for employees, and that discussion is ongoing at the system level,” White said.
Voluntary vaccine registry
UAF announced last week it was requiring student athletes to undergo the vaccine. The university also launched a voluntary online vaccine registry that 1,627 employees and students have completed.
The university requires masks in all of its facilities. Students alone in dorms or faculty in private offices are not required to wear masks.
Students and employees who are not fully vaccinated are asked to maintain six feet of separation in classrooms, which follows guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.