Interior residents should expect cooler temperatures for the remainder of the week, which is bad news for gardeners who planted before the June 1 safe date.
According to the National Weather Service, widespread near-freezing temperatures are predicted tonight and Friday, with overnight lows expected to dip into the upper 20s to mid-30s throughout much of the Interior.
The cold front will fully set in Thursday night and last through Saturday before moderating on Sunday, according to climatologist Rick Thoman. The cool temps are caused by a cold low pressure system coming down from northwestern Canada.
Although abnormal, the cold temperatures are nowhere near record breaking. Thoman described the event as “unusual but in no sense unprecedented,” and added that it will be short-lived. “It’s a quick hit,” he said. Temperatures are expected to return to normal by Sunday afternoon.
However, even just a few nights of sub-freezing temperatures will likely pose a problem for gardeners. Obviously, the best advice is to hold off planting if you haven’t yet. For those who have already planted, the best route is to bring plants inside if possible. If plants are in beds, the best way to protect them is by covering them.
Kristina Schmitt explained that a covering serves as insulation, protecting the plants from wind and frost. The barrier could be a frost cloth or even a bedsheet, held away from the plants (for example with a stake) to form a protective tent. Plastic is not ideal but will work, Schmitt said. Smaller plants can be protected by placing a milk carton or soda bottle over them to form a mini greenhouse.
Plants should be uncovered when it warms in the morning to prevent condensation from forming. If plants were exposed to frost, water them as soon as possible to shake the frost off, said Jeff Whiteside, who authors the Interior Alaska gardening blog Frosty Garden. Additionally, Schmitt advised watering in the afternoon, because hydrated plants do not frost as easily.
Plants in a greenhouse will likely be fine but will be better if the greenhouse is heated, even with a space heater.
The good news is that the majority of plants that grow in the Interior will likely weather the cold, according to Whiteside. Cold tolerant plants, such as kale and potatoes, can handle frost and some varieties — such as carrots — actually improve. The plants to be concerned about are the more sensitive heat loving varieties, such as tomatoes and flowers.
Whiteside explained that plants can be damaged or killed by cold temperatures in two ways. The first is when the water inside the plant freezes (which usually requires temperatures well below freezing) and the second is by frost. Temperatures do not necessarily need to be below freezing for damage to occur; frost can happen at 36 to 37 degrees Fahrenheit.
