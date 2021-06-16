A 32-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were found dead early Tuesday morning in what officials are describing as an apparent murder suicide. The man reportedly shot the woman before turning the gun on himself, according to a news release from the city of Fairbanks.
At approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday, the Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center received a call which resulted in officers responding to an office located at 200 Cushman St. to provide a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of the two deceased individuals. There were also two children at the scene — a 7-month-old and a 6-year-old — who had no visible injuries.
At the office, the 6-year-old used his iPad at the scene to FaceTime his grandfather, the release stated. The boy told his grandfather that he had heard yelling and gunshots and thought his mom was dead, according to police.
The grandfather immediately called 911, and officers got into the office within 10 minutes.
The Fairbanks Police Department has preliminarily identified both individuals and will release their names after their identities are confirmed by the medical examiner’s office, said Teal Soden, communications director for the city of Fairbanks. The two children have been placed in the care of family members. The deceased individuals were a couple, Soden said.
The four-story building located at 200 Cushman St. is home to various office spaces and apartments. Fairbanks police would not provide further information regarding the specific office location at this time.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were immediately available. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Lt. Amy Davis at adavis@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6565.
