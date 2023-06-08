A group of young students spent Wednesday donning gloves and waders, descending Cripple Creek ridges, and hauling out fish traps to record results as they searched the creek waters for signs of salmon.
Traps at three sites near the Pump House Restaurant had captured a few burbot fry and a small lamprey eel. Students deposited their specimens into buckets, transferred them to a large, cassette-like case and took measurements and other data they recorded. What they caught was soon released back into the creek.
Ninth-grader Rory Morgan, 14, said it was a good opportunity “to learn about different fish and their environment.”
“My guidance counselor sent me a link to this and I thought it would be a great opportunity since I go to a five week camp in North Carolina,” she said. “I’m really into fishing, so I thought this would be a fun opportunity.”
Incoming eighth-grader Jenyeliz Valle, 14, called the program very educational.
“I was looking at this program for a while, and I’m considering it as a career,” she said. “I want to conserve this beautiful place.”
The small cadre are part of the Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District’s Youth For Habitat two-week summer program, said Chelsea Wettroth, a natural resource education youth coordinator.
The Youth for Habitat Program, formerly the Youth Corps Program, has been around since 2009, with the goal to encourage youth to pursue activities in land stewardship, citizen science and natural resource conservation.
The FSWCD has had full programming responsibilities for seven years now, with funding support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“The main objective is looking for the Chinook salmon,” Wettroth said. She said students will help determine whether the Cripple Creek Fish Passage project has helped restore juvenile salmon population.
In 1935, placer miners in the Fairbanks Mining District started using Cripple Creek as a diversion channel to move water at the cost of prime chum and chinook salmon spawning ground. A 1996 reroute of the Chena Ridge Road and intersection didn’t include culverts, which caused a stagnant pond of water to form.
Things started to change in 2017 when the Interior Alaska Land Trust and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service started a restoration project, including installing or changing culverts on Old Chena Ridge Road, Chena Ridge Road and Chena Spur Road. Water was redirected from the creek’s drainage ditch to the historic channel by way of Happy Creek.
The Chena River drainage itself is the second most important drainage for Yukon Chinook salmon in Interior Alaska.
“Our job is to see if that diversion was successful in bringing back the salmon population,” Wettroth said.
Students in the younger corps participate in several other activities as well, including working with invasive species control, green infrastructure installations and habitat restoration.
“We have a visit with an entomology professor at UAF so students can learn about bugs and what they are indicators of as far as health of an ecosystem,” Wettroth said.
Past projects have included Chena River stormwater mitigation, restoration of Chena River and slough stream banks, aquatic invasive species surveying and invasive plant removal.
For 2023, the goal includes allowing students to explore natural ecosystems, identify local environmental threats, improvement of local ecology and learning about various natural resource careers and interests.
Scott Faulkner, the district’s natural resource educator, said the program includes students from across the borough. This year’s corps includes two teams of middle school students and two advanced groups of high school students returning from last year’s younger program.
The advanced students start their program in July and will develop a project.
“It’s one of the greatest programs we do because we are working with young, enthusiastic students,” said District Coordinator Joni Scharfenberg. “It instills in them the idea of what they could do in the future. Some may choose not to, but we know some who have.”
Scharfenberg said the hope is to “expose them to a lot of different things that they can consider later on.”
“I think they learn a lot, how to get along, that this is a job,” Scharfenberg said. “They will carry this the rest of their lives as a good experience.”