A group of young students spent Wednesday donning gloves and waders, descending Cripple Creek ridges, and hauling out fish traps to record results as they searched the creek waters for signs of salmon.

Traps at three sites near the Pump House Restaurant had captured a few burbot fry and a small lamprey eel. Students deposited their specimens into buckets, transferred them to a large, cassette-like case and took measurements and other data they recorded. What they caught was soon released back into the creek.

