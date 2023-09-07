A proposed ordinance to set parameters for private ambulance companies who would operate in the City of Fairbanks continues to receive some pushback as one of its sponsors has concerns.
Councilmember Lonny Marney, one of the two sponsors, said he had some concerns about over-regulating private companies or referring calls to other fire departments in the borough through mutual aid agreements.
“I’m not sure if it is appropriate that for a company that jumped through all these hurdles with the fees and everything, that it would be incumbent upon us that they were our first call after the fire department … instead of going to mutual aid,” Marney said.
Ordinance No. 6262 proposes setting up a framework for private, third-party ambulance companies who respond to a call within city limits. The guidelines include what type of medical calls a company can respond to, assurances that an ambulance is equipped and staffed appropriately, and to cut down on confusion for patients.
The ordinance also clearly defines the different license types for a basic life saving ambulance, advanced care and critical care, each with a fee schedule for different types of ambulance companies and license renewals.
“If they come into business or want to do business, they have to make a profit,” Marney said. “If we use mutual aid constantly, they are not going to get many calls, although there are some items [private companies] could make money on that we won’t do.”
The Fairbanks Fire Department serves as the primary ambulance service provider within city limits, but is constrained by the number of calls it can respond to at any one time.
Adjustments to a collective bargaining agreement with the Fairbanks Firefighters Union allowed the fire department to be flexible with the types of apparatus the department can field, allowing for a third ambulance to be brought into rotation depending on the need.
But a trend of increased medical calls over the past four years continues to keep resources tight for the fire department. The proposed new framework of rules was brought up as a way to ensure any private company would provide quality service.
Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Coccaro, whose background includes ambulances and medical calls, noted that some national companies like American Medical Response, operate different types of ambulances to bolster the bottom line, and would deploy the appropriate resources depending on the call.
Two air ambulance companies — LifeMed and Guardian — already operate ground transports in Fairbanks, but only use the vehicles to transport patients to and from Fairbanks International Airport.
The new framework would only impact medical calls that originated within city limits.
Coccaro in the past has told the city council he also wanted to avoid private companies from dumping low-paying medical calls and transports such as uninsured patients or those with Medicaid in favor of more profitable ones.
Marney stood by the concept that all medical calls should be routed through the city’s dispatch center to control revenue and quality.
“I looked at the fees and I don’t know if they’re too high … that’s a lump of money that doesn’t come with any guarantee they are going to get any calls out of this,” Marney said. “This is something we need but maybe we’re trying to rush it too fast.”
Councilmember John Ringstad, the other co-sponsor, agreed the ordinance remains a work in progress.
“I’m not sure if we are ready to finalize this yet on a couple of fronts,” Ringstad said. “There are some things in here that are good and some things that maybe aren’t.”
Like Marney, he had some concerns about how it would impact relationships with mutual aid partners and how calls would be dispatched.
He added that a handful of private companies who had interest in setting up shop have yet to provide any follow-up communications or appeared lukewarm.
“We may be doing something that really won’t make a difference anyway,” Ringstad said. “There doesn’t seem to be much interest … my guess is the economics but I don’t know.”
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth has opposed the ordinance, noting that regulations would stifle any private business. He noted that Guardian and LifeMed have provided critical service for seriously ill patients, including transport to and from medical flights that transfer patients to Anchorage or Seattle.
“Why would we want to limit an operation like this? These people should be mutual aid partners, not something we limit by ordinance,” Cleworth said. “We should be re-writing the ordinance and looking at how to utilize that incredible skill and knowledge they have … they are an asset to the community.”
Coccaro noted that the ordinance would only apply to non-emergency medical ambulances, and would not impact Guardian or LifeMed, which operates on a completely different model.
“The main purpose of this ordinance is to regulate non-emergency ground ambulances and define between emergency and non-emergency,” Coccaro said.
Both Cleworth and Councilmember Sue Sprinkle had concerns that placing limits on private entities and preventing them from responding to an emergency call could hobble an effective resource during a crisis.
Fairbanks Fire Chief Scott Raygor noted that in major disasters, such as an urban fire or earthquake, all resources would be utilized at the discretion of the fire department.
However, Cleworth noted the fire department’s approval provides too much red tape.
“When there’s an emergency such as an explosion in downtown with a lot of injuries, you want every resource there now,” Cleworth said. “To go through the bureaucratic provisions of this … is limited to only when we call. It should be on a day-to-day basis.”
Marney proposed another serious work session to smooth out any concerns, reiterating the need to have something on the books.