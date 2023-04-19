Fairbanks City Council members tackled an ongoing abatement process during a Tuesday morning work session.
Councilmember Sue Sprinkle requested the topic, noting it continues to be a recurring issue, especially as spring breakup nears.
“I want to see more about what the city can do to push these types of things along faster,” Sprinkle said. She added she has seen a number of “problem properties” on the list for years.
City Building Officer Clem Clooten said about 10 buildings are in different stages of either being noticed or remediated. The city demolished eight buildings in 2022.
Clooten noted the city has a number of properties and buildings to address this year.
At least four properties identified were either destroyed or significantly damaged by fires, a few lacked water service and needed to be secured. Clooten added in many cases where structures were damaged, insurance would not cover the costs of either rebuilding or demolition.
A central theme revolves around owners who are senior citizens and either can’t afford or don’t have time for properties that need to be remedied.
The city budgeted about $200,000 for abatement and demolition this year, about $50,000 more than previous years.
Clooten in the past has noted it takes time and money to abate and eventually demolish a home. He also stressed every property has its own circumstances and has taken an approach to work with owners if their properties can be abated in a timely fashion.
Once a structure or property hits the building department’s list, the city issues a letter of abatement, which triggers a 30-day response and a right to appeal. If the city’s code review and appeals commission disagrees, a structure would be slated for demolition unless legal action is filed.
A list of options are available, whether from owners rehabilitating the structure or demolishing it themselves to the city knocking it down and placing a lien on the parcel as a mechanism to recover costs.
Councilmember June Rogers asked whether any grants or funds exist to assist elderly residents.
“There has got to be something out there,” Rogers said. “We know there are elderly people who can’t deal with this but can’t just run roughshod over the circumstances.”
She suggested setting up a fund for such items that could be donation based.
Chief Financial Officer Margarita Bell said such grants are difficult to find. A Housing and Urban Development grant might be an option but would require the purpose to be beneficial to the public. Some private foundations could be an option.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth said some properties have a history of recurring vagrancy or use when they should either be boarded up or secured. Clooten said the city has worked with property owners or neighbors to address the issue and advised at least one property owner to keep records.
Cleworth said the municipal code allows the city to address abatement concerns if buildings present a danger to the community, something he’s seen with a few buildings that have unauthorized occupants or people going in and out.
“I wonder at what point do we keep allowing that to happen,” Cleworth said. “I think we could be a bit more proactive with that problem.”
Sprinkle provided a list of nearly 50 properties within the Airport/Cowles/Steese areas of the city she would like to address.
“We as a city need to do better with these people who maybe don’t want to deal with matters any more or are elderly,” Sprinkle said. “But that doesn’t give anyone the right to be a bad property owner.”
She added the city loses out on potential property tax values because of derelict structures. One building, an old creamery on 2nd Avenue with a collapsed roof, could generate similar revenue to a neighboring apartment building.
“The basic math of additional income would help us pay for a lot of things we’re looking for,” Sprinkle said. “Not only is this a blight to our city, it’s an economic deficiency that I’d like to see taken care of.”
Sprinkle said a driving force was the lack of available housing in the downtown area. Eliminating the blight or rehabilitating older ones would help address the issue.
Mayor David Pruhs, a real estate firm owner by trade, reminded the council “every property is different and has its own set of circumstances.”
“Clem looks at every set of circumstances that comes in,” Pruhs said. Some properties, he said, the city would not want because of issues with contamination.
Rogers said one way to approach downtown blight and housing issues would be to encourage young people to move into the area.
“To this day, we’re not seeing that … people are still looking for places outside the city,” Rogers said. “We have a complacency in our town that we refuse to acknowledge.”
Pruhs proposed providing the list to Clooten’s department and independently evaluating each building. He added he would be open to providing a bi-monthly report.
Clooten said the city building department can add items to its annual list, especially if it fills a building inspector vacancy.
“We can get more aggressive and we do have some older buildings in town, but it’s not the end all,” Clooten said. “Fairbanks is still a pretty decent town … we can address the issues, it just needs a little more effort in the right direction.”