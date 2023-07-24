The Fairbanks City Council has a full agenda tonight, including three public hearings during its regular meeting and a work session to discuss a potential ballot proposition.
Work session
The work session begins at 5:30 p.m. and focuses on discussions around whether to ask voters to exempt any revenue from the city’s alcoholic beverage above $2 million from the city’s revenue tax cap. The ballot proposition was proposed by Mayor David Pruhs and Councilmembers Sue Sprinkle and Crystal Tidwell.
The additional revenue exempted from the ballot measure would go to fund public safety and police, with the ordinance citing alcohol being a significant factor for police and EMS response. The city earned about $2.61 million from the tax cap in 2022 and on earns between $2.3 and $2.5 million annually.
The draft ordinance to place the measure on the ballot is also on the agenda to be advanced, but the work session would allow the council to discuss its merits and structure.
During the council’s regular meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m., councilmembers will hold public hearings on an ordinance adding another battalion chief to the Fairbanks Fire Department, an ordinance boosting police officers’ base hourly wage by $4 and ratifying the new contract with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1547.
Police pay
The police department pay increase comes as part of what Pruhs calls a “three-legged” stool in order to attract and retain police officers in a critically understaffed department. The other components, which include a supplemental retirement system and a $60,000 lateral officer hiring bonus, have already been approved.
To offset the costs for all three components, the number of budgeted sworn police personnel have dropped from 44 to 37.
The overall pay boost would increase an officer’s base wage from $34 to $38, and would also affect salaries for detectives, sergeants and lieutenants, according to fa fiscal note.
The council will be asked to advance a related ordinance, Ordinance No. 6258, to a public hearing. It would amend the city’s contract with the Public Safety Employees Association to ensure the raises are permanent.
Battalion chief
Ordinance No. 6246 would allow the Fairbanks Fire Department to add another battalion chief to its roster in an effort to reduce overtime and create more efficiency. The position would allow the other battalion chiefs more flexibility in their schedules and allow the department additional resource and emergency scene management.
Fire Chief Scott Raygor said during a Tuesday work session that his existing battalion chiefs have clocked 6 days a week in a row in some cases. Raygor noted the position will double as a fire marshal, taking on the role of fire-related building inspections and similar duties.
Polaris Building resolutions
Two resolutions on the city’s consent calendar will both accept state funding and award the bid to demolish the 71-year Polaris Building, the 12-story high-rise tower in downtown Fairbanks.
The city received $3 million in capital funding from the state of Alaska for this budget cycle, which will help with associated costs. In 2022, Fairbanks had received in $10 million in federal funds for the project.
The city closed its bid process on the Polaris demolition on July 17 and plans to name a successful bidder. However, the resolution does not name a company receiving the bid.
The city previously awarded the bid to tear down the Polaris Building Annex, a single-story addition, to Coldfoot Environmental. Despite delays, the firm tore down the annex and filled in the basement.
Resolution honoring paramedic
Another resolution on the council’s consent agenda will honor Fairbanks Fire Department paramedic and driver Kevin Johnson, who died on July 1 while on vacation at Harding Lake. The resolution recognized Johnson, a five-year employee, as a exemplary employee and firefighter who served as a lasting example for other employees.
The council will meet at Fairbanks City Hall, 800 Cushman St. The work session starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will also be streamed via Zoom and broadcast on KFBX AM 970.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.