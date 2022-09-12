The Fairbanks City Council has some pretty hefty discussion topics on its agenda for tonight, including adjusting the city budget for a third time and approving a change to the Fairbanks Police Department’s hiring incentive program.
The council’s regular meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., with a work session scheduled for 5 p.m. to discuss the Manh Choh mine ore transportation plan.
Both the regular meeting and work session will be held at council chambers, 800 Cushman St., and online via Zoom. The regular meeting will be broadcast on KFBX AM 970.
The change in the police department’s hiring incentive, which offers a $20,000 bonus for lateral officers upon completion of field training. The department has been offering the bonus as a way to fill several positions.
The current draft version of the contract up for consideration stipulates that the hiring bonus is only available to officers who have not been employed by the department in the last 12 months.
The corresponding draft ordinance amendment adds language that stipulates a new lateral hire “cannot receive a sign-on bonus more than once.”
The decision to amend the program was postponed from the Aug. 8 meeting after councilmembers had concerns.
Councilmembers Jim Clark and Aaron Gibson favored the language the include limits since it would eliminate the narrow risk that an applicant could manipulate the system. Both noted it was highly unlikely an lateral police officer applicant might attempt it.
Councilmember June Rogers and Mayor Jim Matherly, who sponsored the original bills said they believed both FPD and the human resources department could use its due diligence. Councilmember Valerie Therrien said such limits might be disparaging or limit recruitment.
The item previously underwent a public hearing at the Aug. 8 meeting, leaving the council to take up final deliberations.
The requested budget amendment makes adjustments to the general fund’s revenue and expenses.
The city expects an additional $2.8 million in revenue beyond what was originally approved for 2022, including $500,000 in additional bed tax revenues, an extra $200,000 from the tobacco severance tax, $200,000 from an increase in ambulance services, and $610,000 to supplemental emergency management transportation.
Another $820,000 is a pass-through for retirement benefits, which is canceled out in the expenditures.
On the expense side, the largest expense would be a $400,000 increase to the public works department for temporary wages and benefits. An alternative budget adjustment proposes spending an additional $25,000 to the Fairbanks to help upgrade Emergency Communications Center’s call recording program.
There are two proposed adjustments to the capital fund: one just adds $200,000 for road repairs on Wilson Street and on 26th Avenue. A second adds an additional 391,000 to pay for facility repairs, including $234,000 for an emergency backup generator at the police station. The late July wind storm that caused a massive power outage in the Interior also damaged the dispatch center’s backup generator.
The agenda also includes a possible resolution of opposition to the ore trucking proposal for the Manh Choh mine project. The item will be picked up for discussion after being postponed from the July 11 meeting.
The city council will hold an informational work session at 5 p.m. to discuss the topic prior to the council meeting’s start, with the intended goal of having Kinross representatives to provide additional discussion.
The resolution, originally sponsored by Councilmember Valerie Therrien, opposes a trucking route proposed by Kinross Alaska to truck gold ore mined at the Manh Choh mine near Tetlin to the Kinross Fort Knox mill north of Fairbanks.
Any hauling plan won’t start until at least the latter part of 2024, when the mine goes into production; however, once started, Kinross wants to truck the ore 247 miles on public highways and roads to the mill with 90-foot long double tractor-trailers, around the clock for four to five years.
The topic and proposed plan have sparked several conversations both opposing and supporting it. Opposition stems largely from traffic safety and congestion concerns, and the additional wear and tear the increased truck traffic will have on the highway’s roads and bridges.
The state of Alaska is in the process of selecting an independent contractor to conduct a long-term corridor action plan under guidance of an advisory stakeholders’ committee, but the Alaska Department of Transportation has noted nothing prevents Kinross Alaska from hauling ore as long as the company abides by traffic safety and legal weight loads.
The council will also be asked to vote on a number of consent items:
• A resolution authorizing the dispatch center to offer a $10,000 retention for dispatchers and supervisors in return for a one-year commitment (or $5,000 for a six-month commitment).
• A resolution accepting funds from the Alaska Mental Health Fund to pay for Fairbanks Crisis Now Coordinator position, with the city requesting $120,600 this year, $144,700 in 2023 and $148,500 in 2024.