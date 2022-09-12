Fairbanks City Hall

The Patrick B. Cole City Hall sign in downtown Fairbanks. News-Miner Photo

The Fairbanks City Council has some pretty hefty discussion topics on its agenda for tonight, including adjusting the city budget for a third time and approving a change to the Fairbanks Police Department’s hiring incentive program.

The council’s regular meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., with a work session scheduled for 5 p.m. to discuss the Manh Choh mine ore transportation plan.

