The Fairbanks City Council will decide on Monday whether to add an additional battalion chief to the Fairbanks Fire Department as a way to reduce departmental overtime.

The ordinance was sponsored by Council member Crystal Tidwell as a way to provide additional resources and reduce the backlog in building fire inspections and burn permits, a duty normally reserved for a deputy fire marshal.

