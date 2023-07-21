The Fairbanks City Council will decide on Monday whether to add an additional battalion chief to the Fairbanks Fire Department as a way to reduce departmental overtime.
The ordinance was sponsored by Council member Crystal Tidwell as a way to provide additional resources and reduce the backlog in building fire inspections and burn permits, a duty normally reserved for a deputy fire marshal.
“This is really two positions in one,” said Fire Chief Scott Raygor at a Tuesday council work session. “We requested a fire marshal in the budget to reduce that work load, and this idea came up when discussion overtime in the (battalion chief) ranks we found this would be great to combine two things into one.”
According to a fiscal note, the position would save an overall $35,000 a year in overtime costs with the department’s administrative ranks and between $11,000 and $20,000 a year for a fire marshal position. The estimated combined savings would be around $55,000 a year and “the department anticipates additional revenue for building inspections.”
In a full budget year, the position would cost the city $112,300 in combined salary and benefits.
Tidwell originally introduced the ordinance in March but it was postponed in part to wait for results of a federal grant.
Mayor David Pruhs at a Tuesday work session said the council “will have a purely financial decision to make.”
Pruhs noted he reviews the overtime budgets for the largest departments, including public works, police department and fire department every month with the fire department jumping out at him.
He said his review in February and March, battalion chiefs earned a normal wage of $41,321 and overtime wages of about $14,286.
“Thirty-five percent of their wages was from overtime,” Pruhs said.
In June, the number went to $48,835 in normal wages and $21,528 for overtime, with 42% of their wages in overtime.
“When I look at these things, if I see something that is if things are exceedingly high, is there an option for it,” Pruhs said. “You’ll get to determine if hiring one more battalion chief will reduce the overtime and effectively pay for itself.”
Overtime was a large budget concern in 2022, with the fire department hitting about $1.68 million in costs. However, a low personnel for much of the year contributed to the accrued cost.
The city council budgeted fire department overtime at $890,000 for 2023. Its overall fire department budget also includes funding for three current battalion chiefs.
Council member John Ringstad asked whether there are cost benefits of having two battalion chiefs versus one who works overtime and whether it will affect health benefit costs.
Margarita Bell, the city’s chief finance officer, said health benefits are always considered fixed costs. An additional battalion chief means an additional spot to provide health benefits.
She added the savings from an additional position as seen on the fiscal note are based on the belief the position “will fulfill other duties.”
“This position will not 100% cover overtime savings, and in my opinion would be no cost, but it would be able to do other duties,” Bell said.
Raygor, the fire chief, said the position would be an internal promotion.
“We would be able to re-hire a deputy fire marshal to fill that person’s position,” Raygor said. “It (deputy fire marshal position) would be a junior position, so it would be less pay for it.”
Ringstad said the argument may come down to workload for fire department personnel.
“At what point does it come to say we need to change the workload for people,” Ringstad said. “You look at our folks over at dispatch and they don’t have enough people to get a day off.”
Raygor agreed, noting his existing battalion chiefs have been working six days in a row in both June and July.
“This (additional) position would help with that and allow us to change the cycle up and relieve people of duties,” Raygor said.
Raygor said the new position will be followed up with a resolution to update the fire department’s building inspection fees.
“We are 20 years out of date on what we are charging,” Raygor said. “We send plans to Design Alaska for $300 on some things.”