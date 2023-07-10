Fairbanks City Hall

The Patrick B. Cole City Hall sign in downtown Fairbanks.

The Fairbanks city council has a light agenda for its regular meeting Monday night, including only two ordinances two advance to public hearings later this month.

Both ordinances address contracts or pay increases, including a proposed hourly increase for the city’s sworn police officers.

