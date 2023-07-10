The Fairbanks city council has a light agenda for its regular meeting Monday night, including only two ordinances two advance to public hearings later this month.
Both ordinances address contracts or pay increases, including a proposed hourly increase for the city’s sworn police officers.
Ordinance 6255, sponsored by Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs, proposes increasing Fairbanks police officers’ hourly wage by $4 an hour in effort to address the Fairbanks Police Department’s efforts to recruit and retain officers.
The wage increase reflects a lower amount than originally proposed in May. Pruhs and police department leaders had originally discussed an $8/hour increase as a way to be competitive and attractive place to work.
Fairbanks currently has 29 sworn officers, including the police chief, but has a budget for 44 personnel. The low level has forced the department to become creative with its patrol schedule
According to a fiscal note, the salary increase would raise the base hourly pay scale for police officers from $34/hour to $38/hour. Salaries and benefits for detectives, sergeants and lieutenants would also be affected.
Overall, it would cost the city $273,350 but would offset it with savings by eliminating seven police department positions.
Pruhs initially introduced the ordinance in June but had it pulled before it could advance, citing the need to discuss financial and police union needs in executive session with the council.
The city council already approved two other incentives in what Pruhs called a “three-legged” stool to attract officers. One incentive raised the city’s lateral officer hiring bonus from $20,000 to $60,000 for qualifying experienced law enforcement officers in return for a commitment of five years.
The second leg involves a $10,000 annual life insurance/retention incentive for officers. Officers would be able to access it upon retirement or resignation only after 10 years of service. The city issued a request for proposals on how it would effectively set up and execute the retention plan, which will come back to the city council for discussion and approval.
A second ordinance, Ordinance 6255, to be advanced, involves ratification of a new contract with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1547. The three-year contract would run from Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2026 and applies to the city’s engineers, public works director and building official.
According to a fiscal note, the new agreement includes an annual 3% salary increase in 2024 and 2025 and a 2.8% increase in 2026, provides a monthly $200 stipend for health care costs and a cash-out provision for floating holidays.
The new agreement also transfers the chief financial officer position from the IBEW contract to the city’s general code.
The council meets Monday night, 6:30 p.m., at Fairbanks City Hall, 800 Cushman Street. The meeting will also be streamed on Zoom and broadcast on KFBX 970 AM.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.