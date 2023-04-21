The Fairbanks City Council may need to adopt a resolution correcting an error in a recently approved letter of agreement with the Fairbanks Firefighters Union allowing the department to cross-staff a third ambulance and increase minimum staffing levels.
City Attorney Thomas Chard told the council at Tuesday’s work session certain language can be seen as an unfair labor practice.
The council approved the agreement on April 10 with an amendment adding sunset provision that terminates the letter of agreement’s added provisions on Dec. 31.
“We can’t make an end date other than what is in the collective bargaining agreement unless it was in the original letter of agreement, which it wasn’t,” Chard said. “If you do nothing, when Dec. 31 comes, it will be a trigger date for the authority granted … and if the body does something the union could object to, they could also object procedurally to unfair labor practice.”
Chief of Staff Michael Sanders said a resolution extending the sunset date to the end of the union’s current collective bargaining agreement would mean it ends Sept. 30, 2024.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, who proposed the Dec. 31 date, disagreed it was a procedural error. He saw instead as a “counteroffer because we didn’t accept the one that was on the floor.”
Cleworth added the existing union contract contains a perpetuity clause in case of a labor talk impasse. Union members would operate under the provisions of a lapsed contract until a new one was ratified by both sides.
The letter of agreement was initiated in response to an increase in medical calls within the city, resulting in several lower priority ones being delayed. Fire Chief Scott Raygor in the past noted that other departments in the borough decline medical mutual aid calls unless they are serious or life-threatening.
Chard clarified that the council can only approve or reject a letter of agreement as written after it’s been approved by both union and city administration.
“The council could send it back to the bargaining unit to work out whatever disagreement they have, but we can’t amend it on the fly,” Chard said.
Raygor wrote the agreement approved by the council, which both the administration and union agreed to accept. Councilmembers Crystal Tidwell and Sue Sprinkle sponsored the ordinance backing its adoption.
Cleworth said he questioned the fiscal note, which said it would not impact fire department overtime costs.
“The only reason I voted for the agreement was as an experiment to see if it worked,” Cleworth said. By extending the sunset clause, the city runs the risk of continued increased overtime, especially if the number of fire department personnel falls.
Cleworth has been critical of the current contract, which removed a provision in a 2019 contract allowing the fire chief to cross-staff between fire apparatus and a third ambulance as necessary while maintaining a minimum 11-person shift.
Prior to the letter of agreement, the contract set staffing preferences for fire engines, a battalion chief, two ambulances and the department’s aerial ladder platform. The aerial platform sees an average use of seven minutes a day unless deployed to a structure fire; Cleworth said the department should place more focus on a third ambulance given the increasing number of medical calls.
Tidwell said the underlying issue facing the city — increased medical calls — can only be addressed by hiring more personnel, on top of the flexibility the new letter of agreement provides.
Sanders, the chief of staff, said the resolution he presented is the cleanest and quickest way to clean up any procedural errors.
Chard added another letter of agreement would take time, requires an ordinance that could be adopted, and re-opens debate over how to meet minimum service requirements, but the decision ultimately resides with the council.
Sprinkle saw reopening discussions as a “sloppy option” while Tidwell said the city shouldn’t go backward.
