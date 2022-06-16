An amended ordinance to provide funding for some level of security at Golden Heart Plaza advanced at Monday night’s council meeting.
The ordinance, originally sponsored by Council member Jim Clark, was amended to raise the room rental tax (or bed tax) on lodgings by a percent to 9%, with the additional revenue to be directed to the plaza.
During the course of the discussion and public comments, residents and council members took a cursory look at various options that could be available beyond spending money on private security. The intent behind Clark’s ordinance was to fund private security patrols using bed tax money, and reduce any altercations between residents and tourists and the more aggressive frequenters who occupy the plaza.
Julie Jones, executive director of Festival Fairbanks, who manages the plaza for the city, called the situation complex. Jones and her organization have been hands-on in the observation process in the last several years.
She said, overall, the issue of homelessness has been a long-standing one.
“This problem has always existed but there have been ebbs and flows with the activity,” Jones said. “There’s been years with no graffiti, but we’ve seen an uptick in that over the seven years. We used to have a ‘clean team,’ and if you cleaned up graffiti quickly, it helped.”
And then there are years “where they want to break everything.”
“We had handrails and benches destroyed, and 10 people would just get on and rock it until they could break it,” Jones said.
Jones said a temporary foot patrol for the summer is necessary, but it goes far beyond that.
“We would like to see more communications between the police department and potential prosecution of certain individuals who are regulars at disturbing the police.”
Another issue, Jones said, is revolving door scenario where people arrested for aggressive behavior or other infractions are usually released within several hours.
“People are drinking, blatantly passing the bottle back and forth in front of me,” Jones said.
She said Golden Heart Plaza exists as a gathering place and she has nothing against it, “but we have rules and I just wish there was more enforcement of those rules.”
Jones said increased coordination with the Homeless Coalition and other independent nonprofits would help.
“It would be great to get all these groups together and communicate because they all have a ripple effect on each other,” Jones said. “If one breaks down, it won’t accomplish anything.”
Positive programs have existed in the past, including Festival Fairbanks’ own initiatives. Steps have included everything from outreach to waking people up and waste cleanup.
Billie Kassel, with the street outreach ministry Angels in Motion, said more needs to be done than just enforcement, saying that groups need to work together to find a win-win solution.
“We do have a problem there, but these are real people we talk about,” Kassel said. “We can’t just herd them from one street to another because we don’t want them there.”
Like Jones, she said personal outreach can make all the difference.
Mayor Jim Matherly agreed the issue with Golden Heart Plaza has gone up and down over the years.
“We can’t control it 24 hours a day, no matter if we hire a bunch of security,” Matherly said. He added there are issues that need addressing.
“There are some people that we need to help and it is very frustrating when some others go into the jail and then come back out,” Matherly said. “It seems to be a never-ending circle.”
He also supports “wholeheartedly” some form of security to monitor the area along the lines of what Festival Fairbanks proposes.
Council member Lonny Marney said the community has resources to help address the matter, including numerous churches and Native organizations, the city’s Crisis Now team, the Fairbanks Homeless Coalition, among others.
“Maybe if we put our heads together along with the community input, we can get this solved,” Marney said.
Council member Jerry Cleworth agreed with a community-based approach to patrolling Golden Heart Plaza, including engaging with homeless individuals, but would like it to be an internal process.
“I think there are some avenues we need to explore,” Cleworth said. “We have some vacant positions and we [need to look] at how to fill those with some civilians that can do a lot of this work.”
That solution, he said, will require careful thought to ensure it can be done consistently to counteract staffing shortages.