City of Fairbanks voters will be asked to approve two propositions on the Oct. 4 municipal ballot: amend the city’s tax cap and increase eligible residential property tax exemptions to $50,000.
Both ballot questions were approved Monday night following a city council public hearing.
Proposition A will ask voters to amend the tax cap by removing a fixed “maximum cap” limiting the city property tax rate to 4.9 mills, on top of the city’s overall tax cap, which was approved by voters in 1989. The original tax cap will remain in place.
Proposition B would raise the city’s current property tax exemption from $25,000 to $50,000, bringing it in line with the borough’s exemption. The ballot measures are a pair, as Prop. A needs to pass in order for Prop. B to be successful.
Mayor Jim Matherly said the hard lifting now goes to voter education and approval.
“This is a very big thing for the city, and anytime we put something to the voters, it’s a big deal,” Matherly said.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, who sponsored Prop. A, said explaining the propositions’ intent will be important.
“The whole point is to try to make it as simple as possible and explain a rather complicated subject,” Cleworth said. “That way when voters go into a booth and read it, they can say ‘I think that’s a good idea’ or ‘no, I don’t agree’ and vote accordingly.”
Cleworth added the measures won’t mean a windfall for the city.
“If people are hoping this is going to be a great revenue measure for the city, it is not,” Cleworth said. “It will put a few more dollars on the table each year, especially as the years go by.”
Adjusting the tax cap and removing that fixed base mill rate allows the city to start keeping up with Consumer Price Index and inflation rates. Cleworth said the city won’t be able to recoup lost revenue in the years in which the fixed rate of 4.9 mills was in place.
“This will stop that bleeding [of revenue] in the future,” Cleworth said.
Cleworth called the original tax cap simple but effective: The city can collect what it did the prior year, with adjustments for inflation or new construction, “but if you want more money, you have to go ask the voters for it.”
If the fixed base rate goes away, the mill rate will move up or down based on the city’s tax cap calculations, which involve consumer price index, property assessments and sales tax revenues.
“In some years, it will have very little effect as far as the finances of the city goes, and in other years, it could have a significant effect,” Cleworth said. “It just depends on the formula itself and how it is run.”
Sales tax revenue impacts the mill rate’s increase or decrease, but can’t be predicted with any reliability.
“It’s a moving target,” he said.
Cleworth credited Councilmember Aaron Gibson for pairing the tax cap adjustment with tax exemption increase, something the city couldn’t consider before “because it would leave a financial hole at the city.”
He added that a tax exemption up to $70,000 — something municipalities can now ask voters — means shifting too much of the tax burden onto commercial/business property owners.
“In reality, either way pay, but commercial businesses have to pass on their expenses or else they don’t survive,” Cleworth said.
Other councilmembers agreed with the $50,000 amount, including Councilmember Valerie Therrien.
“It gives residential property owners a $30,000 bonus as far as the value of their home,” Therrien said. “Trying to match what the state just passed [$70,000] is not a good idea.”