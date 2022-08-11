Fairbanks City Hall

The Patrick B. Cole City Hall sign in downtown Fairbanks. News-Miner Photo

City of Fairbanks voters will be asked to approve two propositions on the Oct. 4 municipal ballot: amend the city’s tax cap and increase eligible residential property tax exemptions to $50,000.

Both ballot questions were approved Monday night following a city council public hearing.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.

Tags