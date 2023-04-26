A local marijuana license renewal application drew concern from Fairbanks City Council members Monday night after seeing a notice of violation from the state of Alaska.
Marijuana and alcohol license renewals are routine parts of the city council process, including review of nearby public safety calls or questions. However, GoodSinse, LLC’s renewal application came with a notice of violation from the Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office (AMCO) regarding its cultivation facility on Davis Road.
The license renewal application came with no protest from the Fairbanks Police Department.
The notice was issued May 19, 2022, regarding four complaints from the Surgery Center of Fairbanks alleging strong odors from the GoodSinse facility inundating the surgery center. An AMCO agent followed up with and confirmed the complaints.
According to the notice of violation, GoodSinse’s owners were advised of the odor complaints, but “the complaints have continued, most notably when prevailing breezes are from a northerly direction.”
A Wednesday, March 29, email between the City Clerk’s office and an Alaska Department of Commerce local government specialist noted that GoodSinse did not respond to the violation notice. The specialist noted in his email that “marijuana licensees does not have to respond to a NOV” under state law.
Councilmember June Rogers said it was interesting the state did not require marijuana licensees to respond to a notice of violation, “especially since we went through such meticulous care in bringing these marijuana licenses to fruition in the beginning.
“I’m really perplexed by that and it’s not a good direction on behalf of the state,” Rogers said.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth said he received numerous complaints from the surgical center as well.
“It just seems to crop up over and over again,” Cleworth said.
Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs said he has visited other facilities where complaints have cropped up and spoken with operators about odors, which were then fixed.
“Whenever we smell it, I act upon it, so we’re a little bit different,” Pruhs said.
The state marijuana board didn’t issue any action against GoodSinse.
Daniel Peters, owner of GoodSinse, told the council Tuesday that he worked to address the issues from the year-old violation.
“We’ve been communicating back and forth with AMCO and we’ve looked into all the stuff going on with the filtration systems,” Peters said. “One of the ozone emitters was not working. We fixed it and I haven’t had any more complaints.”
Peters added he’s attempted to contact the surgical center numerous times but hasn’t heard back.
“I was hoping to set up some sort of meeting,” Peters said.
He added that since then, the building equipment has been updated.
“One thing to realize is that it’s a Pipeline-era building, so it’s old, but we’re doing our best to improve the building,” Peters said.
In a separate incident, AMCO received a complaint on May 19, 2022, that GoodSinse was using cartoon illustrations “in the promotion of marijuana strains as well as suggesting therapeutic effects derived from the use of marijuana.”
Alaska state law prohibits the use of a statements or illustrations that promote marijuana has curative or therapeutic effects. The law extends to any object or character, whether a toy or cartoon character that might appeal to someone under the age of 21.
According to the May 2022 email, the investigator contacted GoodSinse’s owner, who agreed to remove the cartoons from their social media accounts.
Rogers called the information “very disappointing.”
Peters said one of GoodSinse’s media agents “handled it wrong and got the cartoon character on there.” When AMCO contacted GoodSinse, Peters said he had material removed.
“We haven’t had any issues since then,” Peters said. “AMCO is in touch with me regularly.”
Rogers said she appreciated Peters coming to the council meeting to provide his update and reflects the business’s history of “being on the spot.” Pruhs additionally told Peters he would be following up with GoodSinse at a later date.
The council waived protest on the license renewal without objection.