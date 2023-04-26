GoodSinse Marijuana

This 2017 photo shows GoodSinse's retail and cultivation facility on Davis Road.

A local marijuana license renewal application drew concern from Fairbanks City Council members Monday night after seeing a notice of violation from the state of Alaska.

Marijuana and alcohol license renewals are routine parts of the city council process, including review of nearby public safety calls or questions. However, GoodSinse, LLC’s renewal application came with a notice of violation from the Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office (AMCO) regarding its cultivation facility on Davis Road.

