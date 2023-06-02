The Fairbanks City Council received an update on its annual audit during a work session last Thursday.
“We hit the city finance department pretty hard in terms of poking and prodding,” said Kara Moore with Alliance CPAs, the firm contracted to perform the audit. “We’ve done quite a bit of procedures, inventory observations and testing of transaction, lots of documents of processes and testing to see they are working.”
Moore said the audit process began in March and scheduled observations and tests of the city’s finance system.
Alliance CPAs will issue an unmodified or “clean” opinion on the city’s finances and accounting procedures.
“There are no issues or findings … it’s very boring,” Moore said.
Moore said the lack of any issues wasn’t for lack of trying.
“We tried to find issues and we really couldn’t,” Moore said. “You guys are running a great, tight ship.”
She noted that Margarita Bell, the city’s chief financial officer, and her team are providing the city council with solid information, advice and diligently tracking financial information.
Moore said audits aren’t about just tracking the numbers, but rather focused on how it handles those funding, including federal grant funds.
“We’re more focused on how the city handled grant funding,” Moore said. “When you get a grant, it’s for a purpose and very specifically stipulated in the grant applications and awards.”
Bell noted that the city’s total net position, or difference between assets and liabilities, was down at the end of 2022 compared to 2021. The city ended 2021 with total net position of $314 million, but fell to $299 million in 2022.
Bell said the drop was due to a drop in the city’s permanent fund due to a volatile stock market.
“It’s just a change in the portfolio,” Bell said.
The city’s expenses also increased over 2022 compared to 2021, but she said the city’s net position was marked as the city’s fourth highest year on record.
“Overall, while our bottom line dropped, we’re still in the positive,” Bell said.
The city’s fund balance ended with $165 million, which from city permanent fund investments.
“We really need that permanent fund to get us through our expenses,” Bell said.
The city also saw a $5.5 million bump in general fund revenue from property taxes and room rental taxes and a $5.3 million increase on the expense side. The city council amended its budget a handful of times in 2022 to account for the revenue increase, along with sharp increase in fire department overtime costs.
“Our budget tells us where we are going and the audit tells us whether we’ve accomplished that goal,” Bell said. “The audit is a necessary document.”
Council members had some questions about liabilities, including the city’s Public Employee Retirement System (PERS) liability. The city must provide a specific amount to the state for retirees who were enrolled in the state’s retirement system, and the state provides the rest.
Moore noted the state makes investments with with its PERS in the stock market, which was volatile last year. As such, the state had a bad year.
At the start of 2022, it had a $12 million penchant but increased to $15 million by June 30, 2022, or the end of the state’s fiscal year. Bell noted the city’s liability has been higher. In 2016 it was at $20.5 million.
“We’ve had some deferred inflows and made some contributions … so it reduced that liability number,” Bell said.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth noted that while the city can claim itself as debt free, “if the state changed its policy, we would have a significant debt.”
Cleworth added the city’s penchant liability seems to only increase, despite the state phasing out defined benefits format, also known as Tier 3, in 2006 and moving to a defined contribution model, referred to as Tier 4.
“It’s mainly because the payouts (for Tier 3) are a fixed amount and because investment earnings have been going down,” Cleworth said. “It just increases our liability … I had hoped it would slowly decline with time but it’s just not seeming to do it.”
The city doesn’t currently participate in the PERS for most of its employees — rather employees utilize plans provided by their respective unions.
Moore said that money coming into the retirement plan can’t keep up with the amount of money going out. She added more people under the defined benefits portion, which include Tiers 1, 2 and 3, are either retiring or reaching retirement age.
“If the stock market turned around, you could see a completely different situation,” Moore said.
Cleworth noted there are occasions where small cities or nonprofits can be subject to fraud.
“If there is anyone absolutely bent on defrauding money, they can get away with it for a short amount of time, but sooner or later tend to get caught,” Cleworth said.
Moore said the city has internal procedures in place for people who handle the cash “so that you don’t have one person doing all the work that deals with handling it.”
Moore said her firm looks at the process and tests them “so we can feel comfortable with our opinion on whether or not that internal control is functioning and being utilized correctly.”
Moore said Alliance CPAs testings are done at random, “and it’s random on purpose so that it’s not focusing [on one spot].”
Bell added that when it comes to accounts payable, which handles vendor invoices, “we have several eyes on it.”
She added fraud can be possible “but we try to be diligent about that.”