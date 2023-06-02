Fairbanks City Hall

The Patrick B. Cole City Hall sign in downtown Fairbanks.

The Fairbanks City Council received an update on its annual audit during a work session last Thursday.

“We hit the city finance department pretty hard in terms of poking and prodding,” said Kara Moore with Alliance CPAs, the firm contracted to perform the audit. “We’ve done quite a bit of procedures, inventory observations and testing of transaction, lots of documents of processes and testing to see they are working.”

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.