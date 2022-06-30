An intended property tax deferment on new development inside Fairbanks city limits was defeated at Monday’s council meeting in a 2-4 vote.
The ordinance, sponsored by Councilmember Valerie Therrien, would have provided a partial property tax exemption for up to five years on new multi-residential developments with five or more units and up to three years for developments with four units or less.
Taxes would still be collected on the value of the land itself but not on any new buildings placed on it.
The council voted it down largely because of fiscal concerns, adding that it could also send mixed messages to the public.
The failed ordinance reflects a similar tax deferment passed by the Fairbanks North Star Borough that encourages development. The area faces a housing crunch as Eielson Air Force Base sees a growth in new personnel. The borough’s program is limited to city limits and the borough’s Military Facility Zone. Developers also still need to pay service area taxes if they build within one.
Community support
The ordinance garnered some support from the community and the borough.
Resident and developer Chris Miller urged its passing, calling it “important to the community” to encourage development.
“It’s saying we’re trying the carrot approach,” Miller said. “It’s an incentive — I’d say it’s not near enough — but it’s a positive one to put your money where your mouth is to say we can do something.”
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward’s office issued a letter of support in favor of Therrien’s ordinance, and Brittany Smart with the borough provided some testimony Monday night.
“We’ve been working very hard to incentivize housing development within our community since 2016,” Smart said, referencing several growth plans developed over the past few years.
Speaking for herself, Smart said the issue “is so much bigger than the military housing need.”
“As we’ve been crunching the numbers, the amount of housing demand is forecasted to last through 2028 at a minimum,” Smart said.
Smart said the planned demolition of Birchwood Homes will remove at least 400 units. Fort Wainwright’s upgrading of its units could push up to 500 people into the community, and rental availability rates are hovering at 7.2%, “showing the demand is still higher than the available number of units.”
“We want to support our community and that means accessible, affordable and efficient housing units,” Smart said.
Giving up money
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth said the city would give up much-needed property tax money under the ordinance.
“I think it’s going to send a real mixed message because … we’ve seen next year’s budget projections, and they’re not good,” Cleworth said. “I’m very worried about keeping up on that, and with our tax cap we can only grow our revenues by two things: CPI and new construction.”
Cleworth added developers already enjoy up to a 70% tax break under the borough’s ordinance, and he doubted developers would quibble too much over a lack of incentives from the city.
A fiscal note for the ordinance projects the city wouldn’t collect $7,860 in property tax per property, but the projection is based on a median home value of $273,100 at the current mill rate for five years.
Therrien called her ordinance an incentive for which developers could apply only within a two-year period.
“We need to encourage development in the city of Fairbanks,” Therrien said. “If we are to continue to grow, we are going to deal with the onslaught of individuals that are going to need housing.”
Councilmember Aaron Gibson said the ordinance has many pros and cons, but the pulse he received from developers was that it wouldn’t impact a decision to build inside the city.
Like Cleworth, Gibson said a developer tax break could send a mixed message, especially when the council might consider asking voters to make changes to the tax cap to keep up with inflation.