The Fairbanks City Council agreed to replace a postponed amendment to the city’s hotel bed tax revenue formula with a substitute sponsored by two councilmembers Monday night, but delayed adopting it until a May 22 meeting.
Councilmembers Lonny Marney and Crystal Tidwell put forth a substitute to the version Marney had introduced in November. Marney’s original ordinance focused on increasing the amounts the city’s discretionary grant fund and Festival Fairbanks would have received.
The substitute introduced at Monday’s meeting updates a 20-year-old formula used to distribute the bed tax revenue. The city’s share increases from 22.5% to 30%, splits $600,000 between Festival Fairbanks, the discretionary grant fund and Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, and would remit up to $2.2 million to Explore Fairbanks for tourism marketing.
Marney introduced his original ordinance in part to address inflationary increases that have occurred since the original formula was adopted in 2003.
With the three-way split, Festival Fairbanks would receive $50,000 for Golden Heart Plaza maintenance, $400,000 for the grant program which goes to nonprofits and $150,000 to FEDC. The current formula only allocates $400,000 between the two groups.
Explore Fairbanks, under the current plan, receives all remaining revenue, or about $2.8 million based on last year’s final collection of $4.2 million.
The substitute ordinance also includes a provision to review the formula every five years.
Proposals to change the bed tax formula aren’t new. Other proposed changes have been introduced over the past year. The last change, sponsored by Mayor David Pruhs, Marney and Councilmember John Ringstad, would have abolished the formula and submitted the entire bed tax to the normal budget appropriations cycle. Entities like Explore Fairbanks and FEDC would have been required to submit a budget request to the mayor, who would then program an amount into his recommended budget for council approval.
That version faced staunch opposition from Explore Fairbanks and members of the local hotel and tourism industry. It failed in a 2-3 vote.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth said he appreciated that the current substitute keeps a formula intact.
“We don’t have to revisit the issue every year, so to speak,” Cleworth said. However, he recommended the ordinance sponsors revising it to carve out a specific amount for things such as public safety and special event costs.
“Put those funds into a special fund … so we can prove to the people that we are using money for the intended purpose instead of it going into the general fund,” Cleworth said.
Cleworth also objected to limiting Explore Fairbanks to a $2.2 million maximum appropriation.
“I don’t like the fact that we are taking away an incentive to grow tourism,” Cleworth said. “What we’re doing is flipping the table and saying ‘we’re going to freeze you at a certain amount.’”
Ringstad said he had been working on an amendment, but ran short of time before the meeting. However, he agreed with the $2.2 million limit on Explore Fairbanks, adding the organization has received that much on average over the past seven years.
The only exceptions were 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down tourism, and 2022, when the region’s tourism rebounded.
“They’ve done good work these past years and we’ve seen the results,” Ringstad said.
Cleworth addressed another issue, cutting out a section that would prevent Councilmember Sue Sprinkle from voting on the topic. Under the previous ordinance introduced by Pruhs, the mayor had ruled Sprinkle had a conflict related to FEDC.
Cleworth recommended removing FEDC from the allocation funding and consider FEDC’s funding in a separate ordinance. He noted the full council should be allowed to participate in the discussion.
Other councilmembers agreed, including Ringstad.
“Let election officials do their job and let them vote,” Ringstad said. “I have no reason to believe that any one of our members would have anything other than pure motives on this thing.”
The council voted 5-1 to postpone the ordinance approval on the recommendation of City Clerk Dani Snider due to the changes.
“The ordinance has substantially changed, so it needs to have another second reading and public hearing,” Snider said.