When the Fairbanks City Council resumes discussion on a proposed adjustment to how the city allocates its hotel bed tax revenue on Monday, it will likely have two additional amendments to consider.
The council received a brief breakdown during a Tuesday morning work session.
“We call this the Frankenstein [ordinance], with parts of everything that keeps coming back alive … it won’t die,” said Mayor David Pruhs jokingly. He added he believes the council will get closer to a final version.
A current bed tax ordinance in front of the council was proposed by Councilmember Lonny Marney in November, postponed until May 8 and amended by Marney and Councilmember Crystal Tidwell.
The city’s 8% hotel bed tax generated just over $4.2 million in 2022, and the city projects to collect a similar amount this year.
The amended version called for an update to a 20-year-old formula, which splits the funding into three pots. The city would see its share boosted to 30%, along with any additional remaining revenue. A flat $550,000 would be split three ways, with Festival Fairbanks receiving $50,000 for Golden Heart Plaza maintenance, the discretionary grant funding receiving $400,000 and Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation remaining flat at $100,000.
Up to $2.2 million would be allocated to Explore Fairbanks for its tourism marketing efforts.
The existing formula currently stipulates beyond the city’s cut and a $400,000 block goes to Explore Fairbanks, something that generated concern among a few current councilmembers.
Tidwell and Councilmember John Ringstad both had additional amendments to introduce.
Ringstad’s amendment would add language providing more specificity to where the city’s cut of bed tax would be allocated, including public safety or event support from Public Works.
“My thought is that it’s not necessary but if it helps people by providing more specificity to the intent of the revenues, I figured I’d see what people think about it,” Ringstad said.
Tidwell’s amendment recommends splitting any additional unallocated bed tax revenue between the city and Explore Fairbanks.
“Explore Fairbanks and us have had a difference of opinion on where we would like to see this [bed tax discussion] going,” Tidwell said. “When you negotiate through something and everyone is mildly unhappy, it’s a good place to be in.”
Discussions over the bed tax allocation have become a contentious topic over the past year. A handful of proposed changes included increasing the bed tax, adjusting the formula allocation or updating the amount distributed to account for 20 years of inflation. One ordinance by Mayor David Pruhs, Ringstand and Marney would have abolished the formula and returned the bed tax revenue to an annual normal budget appropriations.
Explore Fairbanks has objected to many of the changes, citing a need for consistent funding and a discussion among all partners.
Tidwell said the compromise would allow Explore Fairbanks to continue growing its revenue.
Pruhs said he liked both versions, adding “we will have finality on this one way or another.”
Councilmember June Rogers was hesitant about changes, noting the city hasn’t yet looked at what how Fairbanks North Star Borough, the city of North Pole or even the Municipality of Anchorage manages its bed taxes.
“I thought that was unusual because we are considering such major changes,” Rogers said. “It seems like a big hole to me that we haven’t investigated how other entities handle this. ”
Councilmember Sue Sprinkle, who had previously been unable to discuss the topic because of a conflict, noted she would bring her own amendment before Monday’s meeting. She said her proposed change will be based on percentages “so we don’t get stuck with flatlining.”
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, like Pruhs, appreciated both versions, including Ringstad specifically budgeting the city’s share and Tidwell’s flexibility with Explore Fairbanks.
“I like the fact that rather than freezing them [Explore Fairbanks], this gives room for growth,” Cleworth said.
