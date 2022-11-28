The Fairbanks City Council has a full agenda tonight, including a resolution setting the city’s legislative and capital requests for 2023 and an ordinance to change the allocation for city bed tax allocations to Golden Heart Plaza maintenance and to discretionary funds.
The proposed recommendation for the bed tax change includes bumping the amount Festival Fairbanks receives to $50,000, up from $30,000. The organization maintains both Golden Heart Plaza and Barnette’s Landing but has not received an increase in allocation since 2003.
In addition, discretionary grant programs will be adjusted to $350,000, up from $270,000, which has been the staple since 2003.
According to a draft ordinance, the number of applicants for discretionary grants has increased over the years, while the amount hasn’t kept up with inflation. The city received 31 applications in 2021 and 29 this year.
The amount for the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation — $100,000 — remains unchanged. In addition, the city keeps 22.5% of the bed tax and the bulk of it is allocated to Explore Fairbanks for marketing the area as a year-round tourist destination.
The resolution establishing the legislative priorities is an annual event that establishes requests from the legislature and the governor’s office.
Councilmembers discussed the priority list at a Nov. 18 finance committee, noting that some of the issues include the need for a $1 million backup generator for the Public Works Department, a strong request to reduce the amount its responsible for in paying for “legacy debt” associated with the post-retirement benefits under the previous defined-benefits system.
According to the draft resolution of priorities, the city currently pays 22% of the share, but notes that less than half of it goes toward current employees who are enrolled in the current defined contribution system.
The city is also asking for relief from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation with regard to the Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS) / Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) contamination caused from firefighting foam used over the past few decades at the Fairbanks Regional Fire Training Center.
The city was made aware of the contamination in 2015 and began aggressive cleanup efforts at the cost of $5.3 million to address remediation matters. The city filed suit against the manufacturers of the firefighting foam in 2019 to recoup some of their costs, joining other governments across the county in similar legal action
The concern is that stricter enforcement guidelines will come down from the federal government, prompting more requirements and mitigation efforts, something Mayor David Pruhs said would place a huge strain on city finances.
The city council also plans to hold a work discussion with the Interior Delegation at 5:15 p.m. to discuss legislative and capital priorities.
The council will also introduce its 2023 in a first read, to be advanced to the next meeting for a public hearing.
The council meeting will be in person starting at 6:30 p.m. at Fairbanks City Hall, 800 Cushman St., and streamed live via Zoom and aired live on KFBX AM 970 radio.
