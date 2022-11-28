Fairbanks City Hall

The Patrick B. Cole City Hall sign in downtown Fairbanks. News-Miner Photo

The Fairbanks City Council has a full agenda tonight, including a resolution setting the city’s legislative and capital requests for 2023 and an ordinance to change the allocation for city bed tax allocations to Golden Heart Plaza maintenance and to discretionary funds.

The proposed recommendation for the bed tax change includes bumping the amount Festival Fairbanks receives to $50,000, up from $30,000. The organization maintains both Golden Heart Plaza and Barnette’s Landing but has not received an increase in allocation since 2003.

