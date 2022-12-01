A proposed funding boost for Golden Heart Plaza maintenance and nonprofit discretionary grants has been pushed to Dec. 13 after some Fairbanks City Council members raised concerns about an impact to a long-standing formula.
Ordinance 6223, sponsored by Councilmember Lonny Marney, proposes increasing funding to Festival Fairbanks, which maintains Golden Heart Plaza and Barnette Landing, to $50,000 — up from $30,000 — and adding $80,000 to the city’s discretionary grant program. The program currently allocates $270,000 annually.
Both are funded through the city’s hotel bed tax, and neither has seen a boost since the city established the current allocation formula in 2003.
Marney’s ordinance notes that the amount requested by nonprofits have increased over the years. The city received discretionary grant applications from 29 organizations requesting a combined total of $784,156, down from the 32 who requested a total of $857,512 in 2021.
The ordinance adds if the city kept pace with inflation, today’s discretionary grant amount would total $585,000.
“I think this is the right thing to do,” Marney said.
In addition, the formula provides $100,000 to the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation. The city keeps 22.5% of all bed tax revenue collected, and the bulk of the remainder goes to Explore Fairbanks.
The city’s 8% bed tax has generated nearly $3.8 million out of a projected $4.2 million on the amended budget, up from an initial $3.2 million in the original 2022 budget. The mayor’s 2023 recommended budget projects $4.2 million.
Julie Jones, Festival Fairbanks’ executive director, supported the maintenance fund increase.
“It has been a long time since we received a boost in the maintenance funds,” Jones said Monday night. “When we first started the program, our costs were $6,000 to $10,000 a year, but this year it topped $36,000.”
Jones added labor, new flower seedlings and fertilizer, among other things, have increased over the last few years. The funding boost would help cover costs and augment its other revenue sources.
Explore Fairbanks CEO Scott McCrea supported an increase for both Festival Fairbanks and the grant program but not the method Marney’s ordinance proposed.
“Explore Fairbanks needs to play a role in this, but the difference of opinion is in the execution,” McCrea told the council. “Our thoughts are that we need to make this a reduction … that comes from both of us.”
McCrea added Explore Fairbanks reduced its 2023 bed tax revenue by $70,000 to cover the proposed adjustments, with the city covering the remainder.
“We’ve worked together on this since 2003, and that was a partnership,” McCrea said. “That change should be done as a partnership.”
Some councilmembers stressed concern about the recommended changes.
Councilmember John Ringstad’s main concern was that the city has received a larger-than-expected increase in bed tax revenue this year, along with a projected increase for 2023. He added Explore Fairbanks has nearly a $1 million budget reserve.
“It would seem to me if that’s the case with extra money both years, we have a responsibility to decide what to do with that,” Ringstad said. “We pick pretty hard at little things in the budget but never heard about what we’re going to do with the better part of a million dollars. I feel that I have fiduciary duty that I should be paying attention where that money is going and what its purpose is.”
Councilmember June Rogers’ concern centered around making a major change to a longstanding formula, while Jerry Cleworth called the topic a complicated matter that was chaotic prior to 2003.
Cleworth proposed postponing the ordinance along with a recommendation that the Explore Fairbanks board of directors meet and decide whether it can “find it within their budget to cover the cost on a donation basis, subject to your board every year.”
He added the amount would be subject to Explore Fairbanks, and that while it would be “a win-win” solution, it could be shot down.
Marney opposed a delay, noting the discretionary grant committee he chairs hears from grant proposals on Dec. 15, with a decision needed quickly after.
“They need the dollar amount to allocate to 28 applicants,” he said. “That does give us a lot of time to dwell on [decisions].”
Rogers disagreed, saying that nonprofits who apply going into the discretionary grant process “are expecting to get a bump in funds.”