The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce kicked off its political forum series Tuesday with four of five Fairbanks City Council candidates, including Richard Croteau and Sean MacDonald for Seat C and Aaron Gibson and Crystal Tidwell for Seat D.
Candidate Sue Sprinkle, who is running for seat C, could not attend due to being out of town on business.
The format involved a mix of candidate-to-candidate questions, as well as questions from the moderator and from the audience. Topics ranged from what prompted the candidates to run to how they see the council’s role in public safety and city services, community improvement and what to do with the Polaris Building downtown after the city demolishes it in the next few years.
Croteau, who has 34 years of combined military and private business experience, said Fairbanks has a lot to offer; especially in a community where he and his wife raised their family, he wants to bring his experience to the table.
Gibson is running for reelection for his seat, noting that while he’s seen much accomplished over the past three years, there is much the city needs to improve upo — from public safety and snow removal to staff recruitment and retention.
All four candidates agreed to some extent that the city should put out requests for proposals about how to use the space left over for the Polaris Building while benefiting economic development.
Tidwell seeks a seat on the city council with a pro-Fairbanks drive, including improving the area as a tourism destination, making it a solid place to raise families safely, improving it as a place to work and reversing the outward migration of residents.
MacDonald said he generally likes the direction Fairbanks is heading but would strive to make the city a more pedestrian-friendly city, where people can get around without it being too complicated, as well as making it more inviting to residents.
Croteau added he believed voters should have a say in what replaces the Polaris Building.
MacDonald said the city “should take an active role to make sure something that replaces it maintains the square footage, contributes to the downtown culture while preserving the city’s skyline.”
Gibson said on top of seeking business input, he sees a lot of opportunities, especially if it were paired with the Lavery Transportation Center parking garage.
Tidwell said she would like to see more open air spaces suitable for farmers markets, along with a mix of upscale retail space opportunities, condos and modern offices. She added that a proposed convention center wouldn’t fit well in downtown, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s continued effort to revitalize the Carlson Center will address that need.
Three of the candidates support Proposition A, which will ask voters to eliminate a fixed 4.9 mills property tax rate limit (or cap-in-the-cap) in the overall tax cap. The cap-in-the-cap limits how the city can adjust the mill rate up or down to compensate for inflation or new construction since it was passed by voters in 2007.
Voters will be asked in October whether to remove it and restore the original 1989 tax cap; a companion proposition would also increase the city’s residential property tax exemption from $20,000 to $50,000.
Croteau said the city leaves money on the table under the “cap-in-the-cap” limitations, and removing it allows the city to keep track with inflation and not rely on increasing other taxes. Tidwell agreed, saying it would allow the city a little more flexibility.
Gibson said the city’s overall tax cap, which would remain intact, provides the correct formula that regulates how much a city can collect. If the city needs to raise more money via taxes, it will need to ask voters to approve an increase.
Only MacDonald supported keeping the “cap-in-the-cap” in place.
All agreed a lack of affordable housing is an issue, but they had different perspectives.
MacDonald acknowledged encouraging more housing can be easier said than done but said the city can use more apartments and residential complexes, including affordable housing.
Gibson said there isn’t “a lot of extra property in the city for extra development,” but favored selling a city-owned subdivision to private developers to have homes built there. He also supported abating condemned properties or rehabilitating old buildings.
Tidwell likewise supported renovation of salvageable buildings, adding the city needs to “encourage development of properties that people can both live and work in.”
Croteau said the city should work with the private sector to see what land is available so that “we can see what we can do to increase availability of housing.”
The Chamber’s candidate forum continues Aug. 30 with the two mayoral candidates, Valerie Therrien and David Pruhs. The forum begins at noon at the Wedgewood Resort, 212 Wedgewood Drive. Meal tickets are $35 per person, while a listening fee is $5 cash or $10 with a credit card. For more information on the forum series, visit www.fairbankschamber.org.