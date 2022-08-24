Council candidates

From left, Fairbanks City Council candidates Richard Croteau, Sean MacDonald, Aaron Gibson and Crystal Tidwell participate in the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce candidate forum Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Wedgewood Resort. Candidate Sue Sprinkle was absent due to prior business commitments. 

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce kicked off its political forum series Tuesday with four of five Fairbanks City Council candidates, including Richard Croteau and Sean MacDonald for Seat C and Aaron Gibson and Crystal Tidwell for Seat D.

Candidate Sue Sprinkle, who is running for seat C, could not attend due to being out of town on business.

