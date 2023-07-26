The Fairbanks City Council awarded an $8.9 million bid to an Anchorage-based firm Monday night to knock down the 12-story Polaris Building in downtown Fairbanks.
The council voted 5-1 to award the contract.
The contract recipient, Coldfoot Environmental Services, submitted the lowest bid out of four companies. The city had previously selected the contractor to knock down the tower’s one-story annex this summer.
“We’re there,” said Mayor David Pruhs, who spent eight years leading a working group to secure funding to knock down the 71-year-old building.
The project will be paid for with a combination of federal and state money. The Environmental Protection Agency provided $10 million in 2022 by way of a congressional earmark from Sen. Lisa Murkowksi’s office, while the Alaska Legislature and Gov. Mike Dunleavy approved a $3 million capital funding request for the current fiscal year.
The other companies to bid included Davis Constructors and Engineers, Inc for $9.5 million, Central Environmental for $9.88 million and Northwest Demolition and Dismantling for $12.1 million.
Arlette Eagle-Lavelle, owner of Lavelle’s Taphouse, objected to the city’s selection of Coldfoot Environmental, citing constant difficulty with the contract company as it demolished the annex building. Lavelle’s is located in the building next to the tower, and its outdoor beer garden shares a wall with the now-demolished annex.
“It’s a little disappointing to be honest that this is the direction it goes,” Eagle-Lavelle said during citizens’ comments. “If the annex is the rough draft of things to come, I’m not sure if Lavelle’s Taphouse is going to stick around for that much longer.”
Eagle-Lavelle noted her business was the most affected by the annex demolition and likely the upcoming work on high-rise itself. Lavelle’s Taphouse, she noted, does not sell drinks to go or food, ‘So I am reliant on people coming inside my business.”
She said despite initial good communications with Coldfoot, things apparently went downhill after the project started and everything promised “did not come to fruition.”
“I think it’s almost a slap in the face that [the business owner] kept his equipment lingering on the taphouse’s courtyard and pushed his port-a-potty right up against the wall,” Eagle-Lavelle said. “I foresee some serious issues if we can’t move forward with this company in a fair, concise and better communicative from the city’s level to a next door neighbor level.”
During council discussion on the bid award, Pruhs defended both the contractor and the city with regard to the annex demolition. He noted the city held eight meetings with impacted downtown businesses prior to demolition.
“Every time there was an issue, we have engineers going down there, the contractor going there or myself going there every time on anything,” Pruhs said. Those concerns, he said, including the building owner Lavelle’s Taphouse occupies, issues about the fence line, parking and business interruptions.
The building owner, he said, has been provided a stipend to offset potential concerns, and the businesses have been provided parking spaces in the Lavery Transportation Center parking garage. He added how the building owner passes on that stipend to the tenants will be a business decision.
“Will all those concerns be addressed as proficiently as they would like? No.,” Pruhs said. “We are knocking down a 98,500 square foot building that is six inches away from their structure … we’ve never done this before.”
Pruhs added Coldfoot faced several setbacks on the annex project which delayed its start. The first set of equipment the Anchorage firm shipped up was vandalized when individuals filled the heavy machinery gas tanks with dirt. Another challenge was the discovery of an additional eight inches of concrete and rebar in the annex floor.
Another setback included Coldfood scrambling to find a company to transport debris containing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), a carcinogenic chemical compound, to Oregon after its first choice backed out. Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation prohibits disposing materials with PCB in Alaska landfills due to the lack of specially lined areas. As such, such materials must be shipped to the Lower 48.
Due to the project’s delayed start, the project ran into June and the city had to issue a warning letter with instructions to temporarily suspend operations due to the approaching Golden Days street fair and parade.
“But they got it done, they had no air pollution standard issues and had no one hurt,” Pruhs said. “They operated in a building that was right next to the public.” Despite the setbacks and additional work, he added, Coldfoot did not submit change orders for additional expenses.
City Attorney Tom Chard said state law requires the city to accept the lowest bid if the company was deemed both responsible and responsive. Councilmember Jerry Cleworth added that sidestepping the process has led to lawsuits in the past.
“Once they are deemed as those two things, our procurement code, which is backed up by state code, says you have to take the lowest bid,” Chard said.
Councilmember Crystal Tidwell voted against awarding the contract, expressing concern about Coldfoot’s ability to properly demo the tower.
“My main concern is with that contractor’s ability to staff that project,” said Tidwell, who comes from a construction background. “The project they have just finished has had trouble … and this next project is enormous compared to the annex.”
Councilmember John Ringstad had concerns based on Eagle-Lavelle’s testimony.
“It should be made abundantly clear we expect them to be working with businesses so that they aren’t run out of business or bankrupt while [Coldfoot] is doing the work,” Ringstad said. “I don’t think it’s all that difficult.”
With the project bid awarded, Coldfoot has until Oct. 30, 2024, to deconstruct the tower. The current tentative timeline will include staging and the removing hazardous materials from the building this fall. The hazardous materials range from lead paint and asbestos and mold and PCBs.
Most of the Polaris Building debris will likely need to be shipped to the Lower 48, as the building’s concrete is laced with PCBs.