Annex Demo

Coldfoot Environmental Services contractors demolish the Polaris Building Annex on Second Avenue on May 24. On Monday, the Fairbanks City Council awarded Coldfoot Environmental the contract to knock down the Polaris Building.

The Fairbanks City Council awarded an $8.9 million bid to an Anchorage-based firm Monday night to knock down the 12-story Polaris Building in downtown Fairbanks.

The council voted 5-1 to award the contract.

