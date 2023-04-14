Fairbanks Fire Department

News-Miner File Photo

 News-Miner File Photo

The Fairbanks Fire Department will now be able to staff a third ambulance at least part of the time after the city council approved an ordinance Monday approving a letter of agreement with the Fairbanks Firefighters Union.

The letter of agreement allows the fire department chief to adjust staffing of certain platforms as needed and raises the minimum shift from 12 personnel to 13. Prior to the amendment, the contract dictated which platforms would take priority. The ladder platform, which had two people assigned to it, took precedence and calls for a captain and driver.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.