The Fairbanks Fire Department will now be able to staff a third ambulance at least part of the time after the city council approved an ordinance Monday approving a letter of agreement with the Fairbanks Firefighters Union.
The letter of agreement allows the fire department chief to adjust staffing of certain platforms as needed and raises the minimum shift from 12 personnel to 13. Prior to the amendment, the contract dictated which platforms would take priority. The ladder platform, which had two people assigned to it, took precedence and calls for a captain and driver.
“This letter of agreement gives the fire chief the ability to staff how he needs to,” said Councilmember Crystal Tidwell, the ordinance’s main sponsor.
Chief Scott Raygor has noted the fire department worked above a minimum staffing level to operate a second ambulance. The department currently staffs at 14 people.
The fire department has seen an increasing ambulance call volume over the past few years. Total combined fire and medical calls exceeded 7,300 in 2022 and could hit 8,000 by the end of 2023. The increased call volume has led to the city having to stack medical calls based on ambulance availability and the seriousness of the call.
On average, the ladder platform sees seven minutes of use a day. When called to a major structure fire, however, it remains on scene for at least four or five hours.
The current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expires Sept. 30, 2024.
Mayor David Pruhs said the amendment will provide a window lasting through at least Dec. 31 unless extended by mutual consent between the council and the union.
“This [amendment] is an experiment,” said Mayor David Pruhs. “If this works, we will see about putting it in the next collective bargaining agreement.”
Pruhs originally asked for an amendment with additional staffing to be put in place until the end of the existing contract, but Councilmember Jerry Cleworth had concerns it obligated the city to continue past the existing budget.
Tidwell disagreed with the placing an expiration date on the new shift staffing, adding “it shouldn’t be automatically taken off the table when we go into negotiations.”
Cleworth said the ordinance attempts to get the city back to a position it was in 2019. He has expressed frustration about an inability to fully staff a third ambulance like the city was able in 2019 and 2020.
Cleworth noted the a letter of agreement in 2019 allowed the city to increase its minimum shift staffing to 11 personnel, field a second ambulance and cross-staff for a third ambulance, which resulted in reduced held calls.
Cleworth said that changed with a new contract in 2021 “and things went haywire … and took a major step backward.”
“The bottom line is the chief should have the ability to respond to the crisis at hand,” Cleworth said. “We have five times more ambulance calls than fire calls … that’s the thing we all agree on and that we want the three ambulances.”
Cleworth also noted the increase to 13 people runs the risk of increasing overtime, currently budgeted at $890,000 this year, compared to $1.6 million in 2022. He added the ordinance and amended language don’t guarantee a third ambulance all the time.
Chief of Staff Michael Sanders said the result will either be accrued overtime by boosting the shift or not having a third ambulance.
Tidwell said she couldn’t understand how going back to staffing at less people per shift would address the increased call volume.
“When we negotiate the new contract with firefighters, if we need to change something, we’ll do that during negotiations,” Tidwell said.
Sprinkle, the other ordinance sponsor, agreed.
“It’s time to get an ambulance on the road,” Sprinkle said. “2019 is yesterday, we’ve got to go forward, we’ve got another CBA coming up, but let’s just see if this works.”
The city intends to revisit adding additional fire department positions pending a decision on a federal grant it submitted earlier this year.
The city requested $1.28 million in January Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (or SAFER) grant to fund at least four firefighter positions over three years.
While the grant specifically requires the funded positions to staff fire response vehicles, Pruhs said the additional staff would allow the department more flexibility in overall staffing.
In the mean time, he said approved ordinance will provide the fire department with an additional tool.
“We will expand our services (with an additional ambulance), which we need to do,” Pruhs said.