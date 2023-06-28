The Fairbanks City Council unanimously adopted a second piece in what Mayor David Pruhs calls a “three-legged stool” approach to recruiting and retaining police officers in a critically understaffed department.
The adopted ordinance establishes a permanent life insurance and retirement investment program that would set aside $10,000 a year for officers, who could then access it after serving 10 years with the department.
Pruhs said the ordinance sets up the shell, but details will be refined by a consultant selected in a bid process. The city released the request for proposals to create the plan, something Pruhs said will come back to the city council for discussion and final approval.
“This gives us the operation to go out to do this,” Pruhs said. “You will vote on the plan when it comes back.”
Pruhs added the RFP could be revised through input from Sterling Gallagher, a former Alaska Department of Revenue commissioner under former Gov. Jay Hammond.
“He’s one of the most influential financial minds in Alaska and he will be reviewing our RFP and any changes for us and he’s not charging us a dime,” Pruhs said. He added Gallagher’s firm will be advising the city’s chief financial officer directly, not the mayor’s office.
The council had previously boosted the city’s lateral officer hiring bonus from $20,000 to $60,000, establishing the largest law enforcement recruiting incentive in Alaska. A third piece — an $8 boost in hourly pay — is still being discussed behind closed doors.
All three pieces are designed to stay competitive with other departments both in the state and in the nation.
“We’re doing something we’ve never done before.” Pruhs said.
The Fairbanks Police Department leaders told the city council on June 12 that it was at a crisis point in staffing, with only 29 sworn officers in a department budgeted for 44 positions.
Police Chief Ron Dupee said starting Aug. 1, the police department would have no officers on patrol from 8 a.m. to noon as a result of the staffing shortage. He also noted because of the short staff, officers were accruing over time and lacked the ability to pursue special assignments such as community resource officers, investigations or SWAT.
The $10,000 annual contribution component would be released to offers upon their retirement or resignation after a certain period of service.
According to a fiscal note, the annual contributions would cost the city $370,000, and would be funded by a combination of salary savings and y reducing the number of police department positions from 44 to 37.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth compared it to a supplemental retirement benefit on top of what a police officer would receive from their retirement system via the Alaska Public Employees Retirement System.
Pruhs requested a change to reduce required term of service from 13 years to 10.
“In talking with some of the police officers, you have different mind sets,” Pruhs said. “I’m a baby boomer, so I look at things five, 10, 20 years down the road, but the for people coming in, 13 years might just be a little too long.”
Cleworth noted the positive element about the insurance/retirement bonus, along with the hiring bonus and proposed wage increase, will push Fairbanks ahead in terms of incentives.
“It would put us comparable or ahead to Juneau and Wasilla and way ahead of North Pole,” Cleworth said. “That would be the plus of having it.”
Councilmember Lonny Marney, in talking with some officers, agreed with setting the vestment period at 10 years.
“With this younger generation, you didn’t worry about your future until you were 40 years old and then worry about where your retirement is,” Marney said. “In this day and age, we don’t know what we might be in two or three years.”
Cleworth expressed concerns about the mechanics, including long-term funding options. He noted if the city fills 37 positions, salary savings would no longer be a viable funding solution.
He added that the city council has historically protected officer positions in the budget to provide the department with the ability to fill all of them.
“I have concerns in the third, fourth and fifth year … that if we got up to 37 officers, there would be pressure on the council to increase it to 42 officers,” Cleworth said. “If that happens, do we get rid of this [insurance] program at that time? I don’t know how the council in those years would deal with it.”
Cleworth added that police departments are incorporating more civilian roles into background operations, which could complicate an incentive program down the road.
“The business is changing and I don’t want to get ourselves so locked into something that we can’t go back to revisit it,” Cleworth said.
Cleworth noted there are other concerns as well, such as officers who had three or four years in but could leave before being fully vested and losing out on any use of benefitting from the program.
“We are voting on something we really don’t know the mechanics about and that concerns me,” Cleworth said. He added he would like feedback from the police union during work session.
“If I were a young officer, I would not be excited about this program,” Cleworth said. “I would want the present value, give it to me and I’ll invest it myself because I could do a better job and have more control over it.”
Pruhs cautioned a possible annual bonus system cancels out purpose behind the retirement system.
“The premise and incentive of this is to get officers to stay 10 years,” Pruhs said. “If you give them an annual bonus, you lose that incentive.”
Cleworth noted the request for proposal on the insurance/retirement program would provide time to refine things.
“We will have another bite at the apple on it as we go along,” he said.