The Fairbanks City Council unanimously adopted a second piece in what Mayor David Pruhs calls a “three-legged stool” approach to recruiting and retaining police officers in a critically understaffed department.

The adopted ordinance establishes a permanent life insurance and retirement investment program that would set aside $10,000 a year for officers, who could then access it after serving 10 years with the department.

