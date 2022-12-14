Festival Fairbanks and the city of Fairbanks discretionary fund grant program will receive extra money first proposed by Councilmember Lonny Marney.
However, the original ordinance meant to secure it as a permanent source from the city’s hotel bed tax revenue was kicked to May following a city council vote Monday night.
Instead, Explore Fairbanks will provide the additional requested funding as a voluntary reduction from the annual bed tax allocation it receives.
“What we offer up is a one time donation for $100,000 for the manner that Mr. Marney wants to discuss,” said Explore Fairbanks President/CEO Scott McCrea at Monday’s council meeting.
Marney had introduced an ordinance that would boost Festival Fairbanks’ allocation to $50,000 and increase the discretionary grant fund to $350,000, the first increase in 19 years.
The current bed tax formula — set by an ordinance from 2003 — determines the city keeps 22.5% of the revenue, earmarks $400,000 distributed to the grant program, Festival Fairbanks for management of Golden Heart Plaza and the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation.
The rest goes to Explore Fairbanks to market Fairbanks as a year-round tourism industry.
McCrea said the one-time donation — contingent on the ordinance not passing — would allow the city, Explore Fairbanks and other stakeholders time to discuss any pertinent changes to how the city allocates its bed tax revenue.
Marney originally proposed his ordinance after starting discussions with Explore Fairbanks in August. His argument was allocations to both Festival Fairbanks and the grant program have remained static for 19 years, while inflation has grown.
Explore Fairbanks, as McCrea explains, said while it supports the other programs receiving more money, it shouldn’t come solely from funds created to support and generate tourism.
“This should be a shared responsibility between Explore Fairbanks and the city,” McCrea said. “What we realize is there is potential if there are larger issues the council wants to engage in regarding change. We are more than willing to have those discussions.”
The council ultimately supported the compromise and incorporated budget changes into the 2023 budget. A budget amendment by council members Crystal Tidwell and John Ringstad also added $25,000 for FEDC.
The council also ultimately agreed to postpone Marney’s ordinance to May in a 5-0 vote. Councilmember Sue Sprinkle recused herself due to conflict of interest.
While supporting postponement, Marney lamented the lack of any co-sponsors.
“If you look into your hearts, you’ll find this the right thing to do,” Marney said to other council members. He added that $270,000 for discretionary grants doesn’t go far for the nonprofits who apply and receive funding.
“These are organizations that want to make Fairbanks a better place … and want to have people who visit to come back to Fairbanks,” Marney said. “It befuddles me that this has a political football.”
The vote sparked a larger discussion about the future of the bed tax allocation.
Councilmember John Ringstad shared concerns that the amount isn’t distributed equitably among all parties. Ultimately, he said, the money belongs to city taxpayers and should be more regulated.
“It’s the city’s money, and we need to be mindful of that and to review it,” Ringstad said.
The city expects the bed tax to generate $4.2 million by the end of the year, about $1 million more than originally projected when the council passed its 2022 budget.
Initially, Explore Fairbanks would receive $2.85 million, about $600,000 more than originally anticipated when it submitted its budget to the city.
Ringstad said it’s more money than Explore Fairbanks originally stated in its budget and hasn’t seen any request or justification getting the extra money.
“We nickel and dime and make every department head come in to justify a request for additional money,” Ringstad said. “Sometimes they get it, and sometimes they get less.”
Councilmember June Rogers noted while she understands and has gone through the discretionary grant process herself in her 40 years in the nonprofit world, any change needs an established process.
So far, she said, there hasn’t been sufficient enough discussion among affected stakeholders to justify any changes to the bed tax.
Mayor David Pruhs said he plans to introduce changes on the bed tax allocation by folding it back into the city’s budget process, starting with the 2024 budget cycle.
Pruhs said this will include meeting with Explore Fairbanks about their revenue and expense expectations, with a submitted budget.
“It will be submitted to the council for overview and amendments … you’re the final vote and review on any financial decision,” Pruhs said. “We’ve not done that as we should have been doing.”
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth said the process may create some very long and difficult meetings, similar to ones prior to 2003. He added Marney’s ordinance serves as a catalyst to address changes.
“I knew sooner or later it would change, and here we are,” Cleworth said. “It is time to take look at it again after two decades.”