A resolution calling for economic development in downtown Fairbanks was approved unanimously by the Fairbanks City Council Monday night, but not without a few comments.
The resolution was sponsored by Councilmember Crystal Tidwell and fashioned on the concept to look at available housing and explore future options for the Polaris Building site after the 12-story high rise tower comes down.
Tidwell explained Monday night that her resolution was designed to be generic and open-ended in nature.
“We’ve had a couple of presentations and there is an interest from investors coming to the Fairbanks area,” Tidwell said.
Tidwell referenced a previous request by Fairbanks resident Robert Shields on behalf of a nonprofit to consider supporting an ambitious project similar to ones seen or pursued on the East Coast.
“This resolution is just a very general letter of support from the council that they can include for investors,” Tidwell said.
The Polaris Building is set to be demolished after several years of trying to secure funding. The one-story annex adjacent to the high rise is already in the process of being removed of hazardous materials and demolished by May 7, but the main tower will require a complex set of logistics to tear down and dispose of hazardous materials.
Mayor David Pruhs told the council that it has the final decision on what happens to the Polaris land once it’s cleared.
“It comes to you for your approval, your oversight, your discussion,” Pruhs said.
David van den Berg, executive director of the Downtown Association of Fairbanks, said during citizens’ comments he was happy to see an economic development resolution. But he added that it could be broader.
“There’s going to be a downtown plan some day and it will come from the borough,” van den Berg said.
The Downtown Fairbanks 2040 plan is a borough-sponsored document aimed at developing a long-term roadmap for the downtown core.
It would include a general concept for zoning, parking, community and economic development, housing and transportation.
Agnew Beck Consulting and RESPEC are both helping with its development. The city council received updates last year on recent developments in the plan, with the goal that it would be inclusive and not overly restrictive like previous proposed plans.
“I think that other stuff, things like snow removal and security, will be included in economic development,” van den Berg said. He said the Downtown Association would like to see such language or acknowledgements in the future.
A few council members shared similar views.
“I’m happy to see economic development downtown for sure,” said Coucilmember Sue Sprinkle.
Councilmembers John Ringstad and June Rogers said they interpret the resolution broadly.
“We are willing to go forward and work with people who are willing to invest in businesses in downtown Fairbanks,” Ringstad said. “At this point, I’m willing to listen to ideas.”
Rogers said she was “very much in favor of progress but economic development deserves a bit tighter of a definition.”
The resolution passed 6-0. The assembly will consider a similar resolution, co-sponsored by Assemblymembers Savannah Fletcher and Aaron Lojewski, at a Thursday night meeting.
