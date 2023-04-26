Fairbanks City Hall

The Patrick B. Cole City Hall sign in downtown Fairbanks.

A resolution calling for economic development in downtown Fairbanks was approved unanimously by the Fairbanks City Council Monday night, but not without a few comments.

The resolution was sponsored by Councilmember Crystal Tidwell and fashioned on the concept to look at available housing and explore future options for the Polaris Building site after the 12-story high rise tower comes down.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.