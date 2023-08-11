Kinross Alaska truck example

Kinross Alaska and its contractor plan to haul gold ore from Manh Choh Mine in Tetlin to Kinross Fort Knox near Fox using a 95-foot-long double trailer similar in design. Kinross Alaska photo

Kinross Alaska agreed to reduce the weight load that its contracted long-combination vehicles will haul by 1% once hauling starts for the Manh Choh Mine project next year, according to the Kinross Manh Choh project manager. The reduction would allow the state to use Chena Flood Control Channel Bridge rather than its bypass.

Instead of a 165,0000 pound load, its tractor-trailers would come in at 163,350 pounds (or 81.67 pounds) to meet load limits for Alaska’s bridges.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.