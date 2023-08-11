Kinross Alaska agreed to reduce the weight load that its contracted long-combination vehicles will haul by 1% once hauling starts for the Manh Choh Mine project next year, according to the Kinross Manh Choh project manager. The reduction would allow the state to use Chena Flood Control Channel Bridge rather than its bypass.
Instead of a 165,0000 pound load, its tractor-trailers would come in at 163,350 pounds (or 81.67 pounds) to meet load limits for Alaska’s bridges.
During a July 26 meeting, Leslie Daugherty, DOT’s chief bridge engineer, provided a detailed primer on the weight limits that bridges in general can handle, and defined between a legal limit and a permitted limit.
She noted that two bridges near the North Pole — Chena Hot Springs Undercrossing and Chena Flood Channel Bridge — have bypasses that must be used by heavy or permitted loads that exceed weight limits.
Black Gold Transportation, the contractor, plans to begin a full schedule of the ore haul in mid-2024 on 247 miles of public highways and roads between Tetlin and the Kinross Fort Knox mill near Fox.
The trucking component includes using 95-foot covered double-trailer vehicles that would weigh 82.5 tons when fully loaded with gold ore. The trucks would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with approximately 60 trips a day per direction.
Daugherty said DOT’s load rating engineer knocked 1% off the weight of each axle, reducing the load to state bridge load limits in general.
“To give Kinross an example of what would need to be done. Even better if they took 5 percent off, then you’d really be good,” Daughetry said. A voluntary 1% reduction by Kinross, she added, would allow the trucks to cross the flood control bridge.
Manh Choh Mine director Patrick Filbin said Kinross contractors will voluntarily use the bypass at Chena Hot Springs Road.
However, Filbin said the real issue was with the bridges’ quality, not the trucks’ weight.
“The truck length, weight and dimensions are all legal to operate the full length of the corridor without any special permits required,” Filbin said. The one caveat are the two bridges, which he called substandard.
“The one we were previously aware of already was the Chena Hot Springs undercrossing and we voluntarily agreed to bypass that bridge and go around it because there’s a substantial flaw,” Filbin said. “The rating of the capacity of that bridge is well under the approved standard that it should be at.”
Filbin called Chena flood control bridge “a new revelation to us.”
“As it stands, we could cross those bridges today without any permit ... we are trying to work out a solution so that it doesn’t impact all commercial traffic,” Filbin said. “DOT has a right or ability to load post those bridges ... but if they do that, it won’t only be Kinross affected by that, it would be every large motor vehicle going over the two bridges.”
The committee was set up Alaska Department of Transportation to oversee development of a short and long-range Alaska, Richardson and Steese highways corridor action plan. Its members include stakeholders from local, state, federal and military governments, transportation, public safety, advocacy and mining industries.
Barbara Schuhmann, with Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways, challenged the assertion.
“There are a number of bridges that are not built to handle this super heavy load, but that doesn’t mean they are substandard,” Schuhmann said. She added Chena flood control and Chena Hot Springs bridges “were never intended to withstand an industrial type of use.”
Schuhmann further stated that vehicles longer than 75 feet aren’t normally allowed on the Johansen and Steese roadways.
Filbin later noted that Kinross plans to install a “break-down” yard on the Steese Highway to break down the double trailers before continuing on around a narrow spot on the Steese heading toward Fox.
‘Dry runs’ and slow ramp up
Kinross plans to start dry runs would use similar size trucks, empty at first and later with simulated weight loads, to map out the route and “confirming operational parameters.”
“We don’t have a specified number yet, it might be one or two trips a week,” Filbin said. “It may be one trip and we go back to look at the information, crunch numbers and make sure our numbers are validated.”
Filbin said details are still being worked out with Black Gold, but a full weight load would happen closer to the end of the year.
“We do anticipate starting to put loads into those trailers later into the year, most likely in the fourth quarter,” Filbin said. “It depends on how things go at the Manh Choh site with our scale operations and some of those logistics.”
He added Kinross would begin “to transport some ore in reduced capacity-type scenarios as we dial in our equipment.”
But with Manh Choh’s main facilities still under construction and port contract disputes and strikes in Vancouver, the mine’s planned opening has slowed.
“We don’t plan to hit our full production throughput of 2.5 trucks per hour until sometime in the second half of 2024,” Filbin said. “We have a very staged ramp-up throughout the first part of 2024.”
Bus stops
Schuhmann, with Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways, had concerns about Kinross’s plan to start “dry runs” on the route later this fall. She asked because of the potential impact to 86 school bus stops on the proposed haul route. The bus stops are used by the Alaska Gateway, Delta-Greely and Fairbanks North Star Borough school districts.
Alaska Gateway operates 12 stops on the Alaska Highway, Delta-Greely has 27 on Alaska the and Richardson highways. FNSBSD has the most bus stops impacted by the route, including 34 on the Richardson and 13 on the Steese, north of Farmers Loop Road.
Jackson Fox, executive director of Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning, asked why policies don’t exist for school bus stops and industrial traffic.
Pam Golden, a DOT traffic engineer, said such tasks are usually coordinated between her agency, districts and their contractors but only on a district’s request.
“Bus stops are not set by [DOT],” Golden said. “They’re not permitted by the department. It is a really tough balance.”
When asked if Kinross could operate around bus schedules, Filbin countered that other operations with similar rigs aren’t singled out.
“The site stopping distance and vehicles on the road related to these school buses are the same for everyone else on the ice-covered roads as it is for our operation,” Filbin said. “I don’t understand why our particular vehicles are being singled out and asked to adjust our operating plans.”
Shelly Wade of Agnew Beck Consulting, which facilitates meetings, said the committee will meet again in September. Future meetings will have a public comment component. In addition, several public information sessions will be hosted this fall to discuss a draft action plan being developed.
More information on the committee and corridor action study are online at tinyurl.com/mryae59m.