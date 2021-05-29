The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is predicting below average runs of Copper River chinook and sockeye salmon this summer.
Although not ideal, Chitina dipnetters will be happy that the forecast is a slight rebound from a particularly dismal 2020 season. Fishing in the Chitina subdistrict opens for personal use on June 7.
The Department’s 2021 forecast for Copper River chinook (or king) salmon is a return of 37,000 fish. This is 22.4% below the recent 10-year average of roughly 48,000 chinook. For wild sockeye, the prediction is 1,296,000 fish, approximately 37% lower than the 2,070,000 10-year average. The prediction for Gulkana Hatchery production is even worse; the expected contribution of 51,000 fish is more than 80% below average, according to the ADF&G forecast.
Given the predicted returns, the available harvest is 13,000 chinook and 844,000 sockeye. Of the sockeye, 672,000 are available for commercial fishing.
While still low, both predictions are better than 2020, which saw near-record low returns of both chinook and sockeye. For comparison, the 2020 season closed with a harvest of a mere 5,850 chinook and 98,294 sockeye. The commercial chinook harvest on the Copper River was the lowest since statehood. The river also had “one of the weakest sockeye salmon runs on record,” reads an ADF&G report.
However, forecasts are not infallible; among all species of salmon, last year’s projection was about 14.4 million fewer than initially anticipated.
To predict the chinook run, biologists utilized a state-space model. The model “uses harvest, age, composition, and direct measures of in river run abundance” to generate an estimate of population size from one generation to the next.
Biologists forecasted the wild sockeye run based on the number of fish that returned in previous years that are from the same brood years as most of the fish returning in 2021, the report explains.
The Chitina subdistrict is restricted to the mainstream Copper River channel between the downstream edge of the Chitina-McCarthy Bridge and the ADF&G markers about 200 yards upstream of Haley Creek.
The improvement of Copper River chinook and sockeye salmon from 2020 to 2021 is in line with better statewide forecasts of all salmon species. The Department of Fish and Game is expecting the harvest of all salmon types to be 61% higher than last year. The uptick primarily due to larger runs of sockeye and pink salmon.
