The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service is offering a yearlong program to help people at risk of developing diabetes lose weight and improve their health.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention developed the program. It is geared to individuals who are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. According to the CDC, one in three Americans has prediabetes, and excess weight is a key risk factor.
Fairbanks Extension agent Leslie Shallcross said participants will be encouraged to lose 5% to 10% of their current weight to reduce the risk. She described the program as a lifestyle change program in which participants get ideas and support from other participants and trained Extension lifestyle coaches. Participants will meet weekly for about 16 weeks and at least once monthly after that.
Cooperative Extension staff in Fairbanks and Southcentral Alaska will offer the course remotely, but participants are encouraged to sign up for the session closest to where they live. One-hour sessions will meet:
• Noon Wednesdays beginning Sept. 21 in Southcentral Alaska.
• 6 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 22 in Fairbanks and Interior Alaska.
Registration is available at bit.ly/diabetesprev. Prior to registering, potential participants must contact instructors to determine eligibility and discuss the program.
The fee of $100 includes a digital scale and program materials that will be mailed to participants. Discounts are offered to seniors 60 and older and others who request a scholarship.
Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made seven business days in advance to Shallcross.