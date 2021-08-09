After a consistently warm and dry summer, including an unseasonably hot start to August, rain and cooler temperatures are in Fairbanks’s forecast for the rest of the month. The current weather is more representative of a typical Fairbanks August than the record-breaking heat a week ago.
High elevation areas in the Fairbanks vicinity received heavy rain on Sunday. The observatory at the University of Alaska Fairbanks recorded nearly an inch and a half of rainfall in 24 hours between Sunday and Monday morning.
Climatologist Rick Thoman explained that the rain over the weekend was caused by a low pressure system over Bristol Bay that moved eastward across the Alaska Range. According to Thoman, a similar phenomenon occurs most Augusts, as a southeasterly flow brings precipitation from the Bering Sea into the Interior.
Fairbanksans should get used to the rain, because Thoman said to expect more of the same for at least the next few weeks.
“The bad news, or the good news depending on your perspective, is that [cool and wet] is the outlook for the rest of August,” Thoman said.
According to a climate outlook, Fairbanksans should expect below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. Considering the large amount of rain that Fairbanks typically receives in August, residents should expect the month to be “pretty wet,” Thoman said.
Although it is forecast to be wetter than normal, breaking precipitation records remains a long shot considering how little rain Fairbanks received until now. Summer 2021 was not the driest on record, but precipitation was well below normal. Heavy rainfall on Sunday brought the monthly total up to an average level, but not much beyond, Thoman said.
The silver lining of the rain cloud is that the precipitation could be “pretty much be the end” of many fires, Thoman said. Over an inch of rain was enough to “severely dampen fire behavior” on the 54,050-acre Munson Creek Fire burning near Chena Hot Springs, according to a statement from the Alaska Division of Forestry. Given the rainy and cool forecast, “very little activity is anticipated on the Munson Creek or other wildfires still active in the Interior,” states the release.
The long term forecast, however, is less certain. “Only time will tell if the rain will be enough to put an end to the fire season,” the statement continued.