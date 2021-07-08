Cool and damp conditions over the past few days aided firefighters in moderating the roughly 25,000 acre Munson Creek Fire near Chena Hot Springs Resort. Fire personnel are taking advantage of the weather to secure and protect the resort and as many homes and structures as possible before temperatures rise.
Not much has changed with the fire since Tuesday, said Alaska Division of Forestry public information officer Tim Mowry. The fire received “a steady, light drizzle,” which was not enough to put the fire out but did “knock down fire behavior considerably,” Mowry said.
Firefighters added precipitation to the fire with water drops from helicopters. For the first time on Tuesday, firefighters were able to directly engage the burning edge of the fire to stop the blaze from continuing to creep down the hill behind Chena Hot Springs. On Wednesday, crews cleared brush and installed sprinkler equipment on cabins between mileposts 42 and 48 of Chena Hot Springs Road.
Point protection has been completed on 72 cabins on the south side of Chena Hot Springs Road from Mile 48 east. Crews are working to place sprinkler systems around the majority of cabins and homes between miles 42 and 46 before next week.
The evacuation order is still in place for residences from Mile 45 Chena Hot Springs Road to the end of the road. Mowry said that the order is evaluated daily. While the area received some rain, “we don’t want people to get too excited,” because the region is still pretty dry, he said.
Additionally, fire personnel want to wait to see how the fire responds to warmer and drier weather. Precipitation this week has helped moderate fire conditions. However, temperatures are forecasted to return to the high 70s with sun next week. This will likely increase fire activity.
The Munson Creek Fire is located in a boreal forest, an ecosystem which relies upon fire, so the fire is being allowed to burn.
“The only thing that will put this fire out is rain or snow,” Mowry said.
The focus is on protecting structures and monitoring the fire. The Munson Creek Fire, which began on June 18, will likely be monitored for the rest of the summer, according to Mowry.
Despite the cool and rainy weather, Fairbanks is currently under a burn suspension, which will likely remain in place until at least Friday.
