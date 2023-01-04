Steven Downs

Robin Wood for the News-Miner

Steven Harris Downs is seen in Fairbanks Superior Court on Aug. 14, 2019, for an arraignment hearing in connection to the death of Sophie Sergie in 1993.

An Maine man convicted and sentenced for the sexual assault and murder of an Alaska Native woman roughly three decades ago was recently appointed a public defender to represent his efforts in seeking a new trial.

Stephen Harris Downs, 48, was moved from the Fairbanks Correctional Center to the Goose Creek Correctional Center in Wasilla, where he has begun serving his 75-year sentence. Downs was convicted in February 2022 of the 1993 murder and sexual assault of Sophie Sergie, 20, of Pitkas Point.

