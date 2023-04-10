Golden Heart Plaza

Julie Stricker/News-Miner

An ordinance before the Fairbanks City Council to revamp the city’s bed tax originated from safety concerns in Golden Heart Plaza. Julie Stricker/News-Miner

 Julie Stricker/News-Miner

The Fairbanks city council has a full calendar on its books for its regular meeting tonight starting at 6:30 p.m.

The city council will meet in person at City Hall, 800 Cushman St. and online via Zoom. The meeting will also be audio live-streamed on the city’s website and on FBX AM 970.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.