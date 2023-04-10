The Fairbanks city council has a full calendar on its books for its regular meeting tonight starting at 6:30 p.m.
The city council will meet in person at City Hall, 800 Cushman St. and online via Zoom. The meeting will also be audio live-streamed on the city’s website and on FBX AM 970.
Three ordinances are up for public hearing, including letters of agreement with two unions to adjust an assistant city clerk’s position and add two procurement specialists to the public works department.
Bed tax ordinance
The third ordinance with a public hearing will handle a proposed change to how the city appropriates its hotel/lodgings bed tax revenue. The revenue is generated by the 8% tax on short-term hotel room rentals, of which the city received just over $4.2 million in 2022.
Mayor David Pruhs, Councilmembers John Ringstad and Lonny Marney sponsored the ordinance, which recommends removing a 20-year formula that split the revenue three ways.
Under the current formula, the city takes a 22.5% cut while $400,000 is set aside for a combined purpose of discretionary nonprofit grants, maintenance of Golden Heart Plaza and for Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation. Explore Fairbanks receives the rest for its tourism marketing efforts.
The bed tax formula has been a constant discussion point for the city council over the past year.
Pruhs broadcast his intent to propose changes when the council discussed its 2023 budget in December after debates over how to allocate the funds and the need to adjust for inflation. Pruhs noted at a Tuesday work session that the city council ultimately decides how to appropriate the revenue.
“I believe every council is stand alone and they can insert a budget on how they want,” Pruhs said.
The ordinance would require all entities requesting $100,000 or more to submit budget requests to the mayor’s office, who would then consider and add the recommended amount into the recommended budget. Grant programs and requests under the $100,000 amount, such as nonprofit discretionary grants, would be directed to the committee overseeing the issue.
The ordinance faces opposition from Explore Fairbanks, which cites the need for consistent and reliable funding in order to market and grow the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s tourism industry. At the March 27 meeting, Explore Fairbanks officials noted the region’s tourism has transformed over the past decade from a mostly-summer destination.
Councilmembers Jerry Cleworth and June Rogers expressed reservations about the ordinance at the work session. Rogers said she believes it requires more conversation with stakeholders, while Cleworth said the formula needs to be updated.
Cleworth and Rogers are sponsoring a substitute to Pruhs’ ordinance which introduces an updated formula. The update sees the city keeping 23% of the revenue and allocates $125,000 to FEDC and $350,000 to nonprofit grants. The city would determine allocations for Golden Heart Plaza maintenance needs annually and would keep 3% to fund special event-related costs such as security.
The remaining amount would go to Explore Fairbanks.
The other two ordinances the council will be asked to approve are continued from the March 27 committee meeting. Public hearings were held on March 27, so council members will launch straight into discussion tonight.
Third ambulance
One ordinance involves a contract amendment between the city and the Fairbanks Firefighters Union. The amendment would allow the fire department to cross-staff an aerial platform and a third ambulance to help deal with an increase in emergency medical calls.
The current contract dictates how the current platforms are manned, along with minimum staffing levels per shift. While it only stipulates 11 personnel per shift, the department has maintained a higher number in order to have two ambulances. According to Fire Chief Scott Raygor, the department currently has 14 personnel on shift.
During the March 27 meeting, several community members and firefighters spoke out in favor of the ordinance, which originally proposed budgeting four additional firefighter/paramedics. Councilmember Crystal Tidwell, the ordinance’s main sponsor, removed the additional positions as a compromise.
The addition of fire personnel had met with some resistance, including from Pruhs, who wanted to wait until the city received news on a federal grant it submitted. The grant would fund up to four additional spots for three years; however the grant stipulates it must maintain current staffing levels upon receipt.
Polaris Building
The city council will also be asked to approve a set of resolutions on the consent calendar, including a $1.14 million contract to Anchorage-based Coldfoot Environmental Services to demolish the Polaris Building annex.
The demolition will be funded by the $10 million in federal funding the city received from the Environmental Protection Agency for demolition of the annex and the 12-story Polaris Building.
Four companies bid on the contract based on an engineer’s estimate of $1.95 million. The other three companies to bid were Fairbanks-based Central Environmental ($1.18 million), Anchorage-based CYS Enterprises ($1.77 million) and North Pole-based HC Contractors ($1.77 million). According to a city risk management department notice, at least one company is protesting the city’s intent to award Coldfoot the project.