The Manh Choh project

Contango Ore

The Manh Choh project’s base of operations is seen off the Alaska Highway near Tok.Contango Ore

 Contango Ore

Contango Ore, the minority partner in the joint venture Peak Gold, Inc Manh Choh gold mine project, secured a $70 million loan with two banks to help fund its portion of the project, according to Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse.

Van Nieuwenhuyse provided an update on his company’s involvement in the upcoming mining project during a Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce lunch Tuesday at the Wedgewood Resort.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.